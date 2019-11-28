Joplin will celebrate its 49th annual Christmas parade, with a theme of “Christmas Through the Decades,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street.
Parade floats, bands, marchers and other entries from area organizations, clubs, businesses and schools will travel from 15th Street to Third Street along the parade route. Santa is scheduled to appear at the parade’s end.
The parade is sponsored by Freeman Health System.
Details: 417-347-3962,joplinchristmasparade@freemanhealth.com.
Other Christmas parades scheduled this season include:
• LA RUSSELL, Mo. — La Russell will kick off the Christmas parade season with its 10th annual pump lighting and parade at 5 p.m. today.
This year’s theme is “Party at the Pump.” Parade entries will line up at 4:30 p.m. downtown. The event features floats, the Humdingers, Santa and fireworks. The annual celebration is centered around the city’s water pump, which has stood in the middle of Main Street since 1903.
• PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg’s Christmas parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, starting at 10th and Broadway.
Parade entries will travel south to Second and Broadway. All entries must be decorated and may include floats, marching bands, dance groups, walkers, animals and vehicles.
Details: 620-231-4100.
• CARTHAGE, Mo. — The 47th annual Carthage Christmas parade will kick off at 7 p.m. Monday, with a theme of “Christmas Through the Decades.”
The parade is sponsored by Carthage SkillsUSA, a youth organization made up of high school students enrolled at Carthage Technical Center.
Entries will start at Chestnut and Main, head north to the square and travel south on Grant to end at Chestnut. Santa will close out the parade.
Following the parade, trophies will be awarded to the first-place winners in each parade category on the steps of First Christian Church. Trophies will also be presented for the Mayor’s Choice, Director’s Choice and Best Use of Lights awards.
If Carthage schools are closed that day for inclement weather, the parade will be postponed until Monday, Dec. 9.
Details: 417-359-7026.
• WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City High School’s Project Graduation will sponsor the Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street. This year’s theme is “The Joy of Christmas.” There’s no fee to register an entry, but donations are accepted.
Details: 417-673-4651.
• NEVADA, Mo. — The annual holiday parade, hosted by the Nevada/Vernon County Chamber of Commerce, will begin at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, around the Nevada square.
This year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World.” Immediately following the parade, Santa will be on the square in the Vernon County courthouse for pictures and visits.
Details: 417-667-5300.
• MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce will host this year’s Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with a theme of “A Country Christmas.”
Details: 918-542-4481.
• NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho’s “Christmas at the Movies” parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the downtown area.
The parade is presented by the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with First Community Bank. Entries are encouraged to incorporate their favorite Christmas movies into float decorations. Lineup begins at 4 p.m.
Details: 417-451-1925.
• CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Lions Club will sponsor the annual Christmas parade at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
This year’s theme is “Carl Junction Celebrates Christmas.” No preregistration or entry fee is required; entries are asked to join the lineup at 1 p.m. on Broadway near the elementary school buildings. The parade will travel from there to the Carl Junction Community Center on North Main Street.
The fire department honor guard will lead the parade, followed by Chief Joe Perkins. Santa Claus, sponsored by Just Call Jo Real Estate, will end the parade. Santa will also greet children in the Carl Junction library inside the community center immediately after the parade.
In case of inclement weather, no alternate date will be scheduled.
Details: vstice@outlook.com, 417-439-7724.
• ANDERSON, Mo. — The Nighttime Winterfest Christmas parade, sponsored by the Anderson Betterment Club, is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, on Main Street.
Lineup for parade participants starts at 5:30 p.m. Ribbons will be awarded for winning entries. There’s no charge to enter.
After the parade, attendees will gather in Town Hole Park for Christmas in the Park with visits and pictures with Santa, music, food and more.
Details: 417-845-2363.
• LAMAR, Mo. — The Lighted Christmas Parade and Jingle Mingle, hosted by the Barton County Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, around Constitution Square.
Memorial Hall will be open to vendors at 3 p.m., and doors will open to shoppers at 4 p.m. Parade lineup starts at 5:30 p.m., with the parade set to begin at 6 p.m. No registration is necessary.
An event to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus will be open until 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall.
Details: 417-682-3595.
• SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca Chamber of Commerce hosts its Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, downtown.
This year’s theme is “Christmas Memories.” Pictures with Santa are scheduled immediately following the parade in the green space downtown.
Details: seneca.chamber@yahoo.com, 417-438-3447.
• GIRARD, Kan. — The Girard Christmas parade will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, downtown.
Attendees are invited for pictures with Santa on the square during the parade. The Girard High School multimedia class will offer pictures with the Grinch from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and also following the parade at Sundry’s, 102 S. Ozark. All proceeds will benefit the multimedia class.
Details: 620-724-8918.
• MONETT, Mo. — The Monett Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, on Broadway.
All entries will be accepted. This year’s parade is sponsored by Schreiber Foods.
Details: 417-235-7919.
• PIERCE CITY, Mo. — The 66th annual Christmas parade is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
The check-in location will be on Pierce Street, between the north side of the high school/middle school and football field. All participants must enter from the west at Pierce and Myrtle.
Applications can be found at City Hall and at the David H. Jones Library or requested by email. The entry deadline is Thursday, Dec.12.
Details: beckygolubski39@yahoo.com, 417-489-3041.
