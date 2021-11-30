Christmas Window Contest

Keegan Pierce adds a festive Christmas scene to a window at Stifel and Nicolaus on Tuesday as part of the Downtown Joplin Alliance's Holiday Window Decorating Contest This year's theme is Candyland Christmas with prizes awarded for the best use of lights, most creative and best use of theme.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we got excited for the twinkle of holiday lights. 

The Holiday Tree Trail at Mercy Park will be opened tonight during a special lighting ceremony. And preparations continue for a downtown window display celebration.

We'll have more about this event in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • The latest reports of the omicron coronavirus variant.
  • Joplin Schools planning a switch to solar power. 
  • The rift between Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Pentagon over vaccine mandates.

We hope you have a relaxing evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.