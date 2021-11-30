Today in the Globe newsroom we got excited for the twinkle of holiday lights.
The Holiday Tree Trail at Mercy Park will be opened tonight during a special lighting ceremony. And preparations continue for a downtown window display celebration.
We'll have more about this event in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The latest reports of the omicron coronavirus variant.
- Joplin Schools planning a switch to solar power.
- The rift between Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Pentagon over vaccine mandates.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
