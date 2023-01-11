Jason Smith and his wife, Kim Smith, were employees of the Joplin Home Depot on May 22, 2011, when the EF5 tornado that destroyed one-third of Joplin hit and flattened the store. Jason Smith survived with others as the walls fell in on the room where they were taking cover. The Smiths were featured in a new video produced by Home Depot about the company's evolving response to natural disasters in communities it serves. GLOBE | JOHN HACKER