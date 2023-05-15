Police caught a burglary suspect early Friday morning inside a residence in central Joplin when an occupant was alerted to the break-in by their home surveillance system.
Sgt. Jason Stump of the Joplin Police Department said Trevor D. Osburn, 26, of Joplin, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. Friday at 2630 S. New Hampshire Ave. He was charged with second-degree burglary.
Osburn was arraigned Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court before Associate Judge John Nicholas. He remained in custody after the hearing, with his bond set at $3,500 surety or $500 cash pending a bond modification hearing Wednesday.
