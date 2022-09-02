A critical early childhood program that offers resources and home-visiting services for expecting mothers and families living in at-risk communities is set to expire later this month, and Missouri advocates are calling on Congress to take action before the deadline.
The Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program supports home-visiting services for pregnant women and families with children up to kindergarten entry who live in at-risk communities.
Funding for the program is due to sunset on Sept. 30, but no bill to renew or replace it has been introduced in Congress yet. Twelve Missouri organizations recently signed a letter to Congress to show their support for the program’s renewal. Two of those organizations, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri and Easter Seals Midwest, have offices in Joplin.
States, territories and tribal entities across the country receive federal funding through the program to develop and create a program based on their own community needs. Parents as Teachers is implemented with MIECHV funding in 35 states and 15 tribal communities, with 32% of the PAT affiliates receiving some funding from the home-visiting program.
Trained professionals — nurses, early childhood educators, social workers — visit the homes of families living in at-risk communities where they help with a range of services to ensure positive health and social outcomes. This can include job training, child care services and developmental milestones.
In 2020, the program provided more than 925,000 home visits in which it served over 140,000 pare nts and children across the U.S.
Research shows that the program can prevent child abuse, neglect and maltreatment, infant mortality and increase school readiness, support positive parenting, as well as reduce pre-term births and pediatric emergency room visits.
The evidence-based home-visiting program was created when the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act was signed into law in 2010. The Health Resources and Services Administration administers this program in partnership with the Administration for Children and Families.
In Missouri, a total of 10,334 home visits were made to 542 households in at-risk communities, which affected 1,111 participants in rural and nonrural counties in 2020, according to the HRSA.
Tara Ervin, of St. Louis, serves as a Parents as Teachers lead parent educator and a certified doula. She has been with Parents as Teachers for five years.
Parent educators use partnering, facilitating and reflecting in their work with families to promote parental resilience, knowledge of parenting and child development, and social and emotional competence in children to strengthen protective factors.
As a doula, Ervin helps mothers during the delivery process and after the baby is born.
“We assist with delivering babies, and we coach women and empower them to learn how to advocate for themselves,” said Ervin. “We do different things as far as creating birth plans for the moms, and we’re there to be a help to mom.”
Parents as Teachers is an international, nonprofit organization that promotes optimal early development, learning and health of young children by supporting and engaging their parents and caregivers.
“The Parents as Teachers Evidence-Based Home Visiting Program deals with four components — personal visits, group connections, resource networking and child screening,” said Ervin. “We deal with a lot of high-risk families, and our goal is to promote health development and empower parents to be better caregivers to their children.”
Ervin said they aim to increase children’s school readiness, provide early detection of any health issues or developmental delays, and prevent child abuse and neglect through home visits.
Megan Schulte, a mother and one of Ervin’s clients, has a 5-year-old daughter and is expecting her second child. She said she heard about the home-visiting program at the Our Lady’s Inn, a homeless shelter for pregnant women. In the beginning, she was unsure of keeping her baby but after working with Parents as Teachers, she gained the courage to be a mom.
“I had a family picked out, and at the very last minute, I ended up changing my mind,” said Schulte. “Parents as Teachers, they give you that confidence you need to be a parent. I don’t think I’d have my daughter today without them. I would’ve been living with a decision that I had regretted making.”
Schulte said the knowledge she has obtained through Parents as Teachers has also helped her strengthen her bond with her daughter.
“I wouldn’t be in a good place without this program,” she said. “I would be struggling.”
Alison Gee, vice president of government and community engagement at the Parents as Teachers National Center in St. Louis, said the program has to be reauthorized periodically by Congress, and advocates have been working to raise awareness of the positive impacts it has made on families. Gee said through bipartisan support, she’s optimistic it will be refunded.
“There’s also a lot of state funds that are involved with the home-visiting program, but it’s been extremely significant because it’s a federal program,” she said. “What we, along with colleagues with other home-visiting models and stakeholder organizations, have been trying to meet with members of the U.S. House and Senate to explain to them how important this program has been to families like Megan’s.”
Gee said they’re asking Congress to reauthorize funding for five years with additional funding increases to benefit more families and keep up with the changing economy.
“The purchasing power of this program has been reduced over 12 years through inflation and sequestration, so the monies in the program don’t buy the same level of services that they did in 2010,” she said. “We would like to see the program receive an increase, and we’ve had encouraging signs from Congress.”
