Joplin High School resurrects homecoming parade

Members of the Joplin High School dance team wave to the crowd from their jungle-themed float during the high school's homecoming parade on Wednesday night on Main Street in downtown Joplin. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we prepped for a parade.

Moments after this email went out, Joplin High School kicked off its homecoming parade in downtown Joplin. The resurrected parade from 2019 was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

We'll have more on this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  • A school threat in Carthage that originated in Mount Vernon.
  • The city of Sarcoxie shutting down comments on its Facebook page.
  • Winners in the state's fourth drawing for vaccinated individuals.

We hope you have a relaxing Wednesday. We're over the hump now.

