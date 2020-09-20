Homelessness has worsened locally as a result of the pandemic, and local officials say they are seeing more of a need for services in the region.
The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties recently released its latest Housing Connect report, which documents how many individuals and families sought assistance from January to September 2020.
The new report shows 210 assessments have been completed this year, consisting of 152 individuals and 58 families; in 2019, there were 197 assessments completed during the same time period, which included 144 single adults and 53 families.
“We maintain a data system that collects information and reports trends on those in our community who are homeless,” said Robin Smith, chair of the homeless coalition and assistant community development director with the Economic Security Corp. “The Coalition also serves as a liaison with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, writing our community's collaborative application for HUD funding each year and ensuring that best practices are used in homeless services and that service goals are met by providers.”
Homelessness can be caused by a number of factors, including lack of affordable housing, poverty, low wages, unemployment, mental illness and substance abuse. A pandemic can now be added to the list.
Shonna Greninger, Housing Resource Coordinator with ESC, said there have been more people in crisis this year compared with previous years, most likely because of the pandemic. She noted there also has been an increase in people calling with eviction notices or requesting rental assistance in order to avoid losing their housing.
“There are a lot more people trying to find places to sleep because the shelters were only at half capacity and people weren’t wanting to go to the shelters because of COVID,” she said. “They’re having to find encampments, and there’s a lot more people sleeping in cars, abandoned buildings and in the woods.”
The alliance uses Housing Connect to meet the needs in the community. Housing Connect, a system designed to coordinate assessments and referrals, prioritizes the list of people based on need, allowing them to move through the system faster.
“The reason why we started Housing Connect is to keep people from getting stuck on the list that rotates around, dependent on when you applied for housing,” said Greninger. “Now, it’s more about the vulnerability and the time frame you’ve been homeless. The people who are not disabled or chronically homeless are going to be lower on the list versus the ones who are disabled and more vulnerable.”
Since Housing Connect’s inception in 2015, officials said it has helped reduce homelessness by offering prevention and diversion resources upfront.
“People are getting housed quicker because they’re not having to go through the same process or the wrong process to get into housing,” said Greninger. “They’re sent to the right program to fit their needs.”
ESC partners with different programs that offer permanent supportive housing. A person who’s disabled can get long-term housing. There’s also case management services to help them maintain stability and keep them from falling back into the endless cycle of homelessness. The Rapid Rehousing program provides short term rental assistance to assist people in obtaining a house quickly, increase self-reliance and stay housed.
“Then, we have short-term rental assistance, which is going to be more for people who have lost a job or need assistance to get into a place and help get set up,” said Greninger. “We’re trying to get people housed as fast as we can, get them assessed quickly and get them case management.”
Housing Connect also assists veterans with shelter and transportation and has connected with 55 veterans this year, according to the monthly report.
The Homeless Coalition is a nonprofit effort made up of several area organizations. It receives federal, state and local funding, grants and donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.