Medical and dental help, vaccinations, and information about legal assistance, mental health, employment, free cellphones and other services were available Thursday to those in need at Project Homeless Connect.
The event is put on twice a year by the Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties.
Free routine vaccines, including a tetanus booster and shots for flu, pneumonia, whooping cough and shingles, were being given by staff from Prater's Pharmacy, said pharmacist Amanda Wilson.
"Our pharmacy received a grant from the state of Missouri to do free, in-home vaccines for patients or those experiencing homelessness, or who lack transportation or are homebound due to medical reasons," Wilson said. If a patient does have insurance, the pharmacy will bill the insurance and save the free vaccines for those who are uninsured, she said. If a patient cannot afford a copay, the vaccine can be given free because of the grant funding.
There are Prater pharmacies in Webb City, Sarcoxie and Seneca, but at-home vaccines can be given through the grant coverage to anyone in Jasper or Newton counties, Wilson said. People in need of a vaccine may call 417-673-4663 to get more information or an appointment.
Both Prater's and the Joplin Health Department made COVID-19 vaccines available at Thursday's event. In addition, Access Family Care brought its mobile clinic to the event to provide services to those in need. Access and Mercy Hospital also helped fill out applications for Medicaid insurance for those in need.
Legal services also can be necessary for those in need if they have been evicted or are in danger of being evicted, need help trying to obtain benefit payments such as disability pay to help keep them in a home, or are subject to domestic abuse, said Sarah Canada, a paralegal at Legal Aid of Western Missouri, 1027 Main St.
A federal grant has been provided recently to the Legal Aid office with funding for an attorney, a social worker and paralegal to focus on cases involving housing.
"They come to us with eviction issues, or when they are subject to eviction," Canada said. "They could be housed and may be getting ready to lose that housing because the landlord won't fix up the property," and other situations.
"We've seen in the last few years with COVID-19 an uptick in cases where people got sick and couldn't work and got behind in rent," Canada said. In that case there is a program called SAFHR that helps tenants and landlords who are in need because of COVID-19 that Legal Aid can help with, she said.
Anyone who has been denied housing or is about to lose their place to live may contact Legal Aid to find out their rights, Canada said.
The event is held in the Central Christian Center's fellowship hall at 410 Virginia Ave., where on Thursday the aroma of chili wafted through the room as the Salvation Army served meals and snacks.
Other meals are available to those in need at the Salvation Army headquarters, 320 E. Eighth St., said Nathan Hicks, coordinator of volunteers for the organization. The chili with corn chips "is something to warm you up on a cold day," Hicks said.
In addition to daily meals and special events such as Homeless Connect, the Salvation Army weekly makes meals available to some Joplin neighborhoods in need. Hicks said the locations served Thursday evenings are in the areas of Second Street and Byers Avenue and 20th Street and Vermont Avenue. There are 175 to 400 meals made available to residents in those areas, Hicks said. More neighborhoods could be served if the Salvation Army had additional volunteers available, he said.
Also available was Housing Connect to help find housing for people, said Robin Smith, director of the Homeless Coalition. Also on hand was Jasper County Public Housing, which helps fill out applications for Section 8 federal voucher assistance for housing.
"Usually folks who are having a housing crisis are having more than a housing crisis," Smith said. "They have a lot of things going on, like they've lost their job or they have been kicked out or the housing has been condemned. There are a lot of services here that can help with many things in their lives."
