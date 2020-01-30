James Garoutte of Joplin has been homeless for seven months since he and his father were involved in a car accident that seriously injured the latter.
On Thursday, he attended the Homeless Connect event held at Memorial Hall by the Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties.
He said he came to find out about housing programs he heard are offered by the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area.
"I know a lot of people who have gotten housing through them," Garoutte said.
He was among at least 100 homeless, recently homeless or low-income people who visited the one-stop location to find information about the Homeless Coalition's programs along with health care, food, employment, mental health education, Veterans Affairs and Social Security assistance.
Robin Smith, assistant community development director for the ESC and chairman of the Homeless Coalition, said a census of homeless people in Joplin was taken on Wednesday called the "Point in Time Count" that preceded the Connect event. The final numbers from that count were not yet available Thursday.
The count will be done again in July, Smith said.
Asked if Joplin has a mobile population of homeless people with many coming into the city who have not been residents here, Smith said, "A lot of them are not (from Joplin), and that's something we ask."
She said there are homeless people from Joplin who are served, but many of those who seek services say they are from other cities or states and are aware that Joplin has services available for homeless individuals.
"A lot of people come here for the help and for the services," Smith said.
Dean Seats is one. He has obtained housing here after leaving Texas to come to work as a roofer in Joplin after the tornado in 2011. "I liked it here ever since," but two years ago he became disabled from a stroke and could no longer work in construction, which left him in need of housing and services.
About six months ago, he obtained a place to live and has been approved to receive health care services.
Sitting for a haircut at Thursday's event, he said, "Yes, things are looking up." He has been able to obtain assistance through some of the local agencies.
"So this is kind of a one-stop shop for several vendors to be available to homeless folks who might not otherwise be able to get out and get services because it's too far away and they don't have transportation," Smith said.
People could find where they might get legal help through Legal Aid of Western Missouri. They could learn what to do if they are being abused or neglected or get referrals for home and community-based services through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Employers and resources for job searches also were available. Some employers were offering immediate interviews.
Participants were able to obtain hepatitis A vaccinations from the Joplin Health Department and flu shots from the Joplin Community Clinic as well as haircuts from volunteer hairstylists.
"It's all about connecting people with services," Smith said.
Housing isn't an immediate guarantee. Smith said there is a waiting list of about six months.
In the meantime, some of those at Thursday's event were staying at local shelters or camping out.
Dennis Chew, a Joplin native who has been homeless for 2 1/2 years, is one of those living in a tent.
He said his visit to the Homeless Connect event provided some promising information that could lead him to permanent housing. "I found out I have veterans benefits I wasn't even aware I had" for medical care and housing, he said.
"It was very worthwhile," Chew said of the event.
Background
The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties was formed in 1989 to develop solutions for homelessness and obtain resources that could be used for the homeless. It is a private nonprofit organization that receives federal, state and local funding, grants and donations.
