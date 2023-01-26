The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties today hosted its Homeless Connect, an event billed as a one-stop shop for people experiencing homelessness to access important resources.
Organizations with information about health care, employment, domestic violence and more were in attendance.
Learn more in a story from reporter Debby Woodin online at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Details about a donation of gun trauma kits to the Newton County Sheriff's Department.
- The latest on what's happening in the Missouri Legislature.
- A roundup of weekend events.
Have a nice Thursday night.
