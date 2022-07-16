Assistance to people who are homeless or of low income was available Friday at the Homeless Connect one-stop-shop event sponsored by the Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton County.
The event was held in the community center at Central Christian Center.
"The purpose is connecting with them, finding out what their needs are, and then hopefully connecting them to some kind of service that they need," said Tammy Walker, director of community development at the Economic Security Corp., a member of the homeless coalition. That included providing what could be on site or giving out information on how to apply for or access needed services.
The Next Step Joplin organization was one of those offering to help people.
"Today we are promoting our Next Step ID service program. We believe that having a valid Missouri ID is a critical step to reducing and eliminating homelessness," said Josh Shackles, a founder of the Next Step Joplin organization. "Whether that is finding housing or getting a job or even interacting with local law enforcement, it's critical that every person has ID. So we are here to help."
The Joplin Housing Authority is one housing provider that told people about their services.
"What we offer is a wait list-based program that is based on income," said Airon Wood, intake specialist for the housing authority. "While it's not housing for immediate needs, we do try our best to let people know what's out there by coming to these facilities like this and getting as many resources as we can and making sure we are staying in touch with those on the wait list."
A homeless point-in-time count was not conducted Friday. It is done in winter, Walker said. Demographic information was collected for those attending, and they were asked 12 questions about themselves, such as whether they are Joplin residents, what needs they have, why they are homeless and what services they believe should be offered, Walker said.
"We are hoping that data will help us look at what services we might need to add or gaps or used to clear up some misinformation in the community" about the homeless population, Walker said.
Approximately 50 to 60 people had attended halfway through the event, which was open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. "It's been pretty steady," said Robin Smith, of Economic Security Corp., chairman of the coalition.
People visited to speak to those offering jobs, medical and mental health services, aid from veterans organizations, free cell phones provided by a federal low-income program and Legal Aid. All together, there were 23 service providers, including a foot doctor who gave free examinations, Smith said.
Walker said that foot problems are a common health issue among homeless people who walk a lot. Foot ailments or injuries can be serious enough to send them to emergency rooms for medical treatment, she said.
Other services provided included simple things such as haircuts and food, including an annually popular meal of chili pie served in a corn chip package.
