NEOSHO, Mo. — The Ozarks Homesteading Expo will present two days of lessons, discussions and vendors geared toward people already living off the land as well as those interested in homesteading.
The expo will be open from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Newton County Fairgrounds, 700 Field Ave.
A free screening of the film “Sustainable” is planned at 7 p.m. Friday night. Food trucks will be on site both days.
Speakers and workshops will be presented, covering topics from blacksmithing and beekeeping to sawmilling, vegetable gardening and more.
A full list of presentations is available at ozarkshomesteading.com.
Cost: $5 admission per day, cash only, free for kids.
Details: ozarkshomesteading.com.
