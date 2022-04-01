The investigation of the death by gunshot of a missing Joplin man climaxed Thursday night when police went to arrest a suspect in that case at a house on Empire Avenue where a fire erupted and the suspect was found dead.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said the investigation of the slaying of Donald Wimer, 54, led to a standoff with the suspect Thursday night at 2201 S. Empire Ave.
Patrol officers and detectives went there about 9:30 p.m. armed with arrest and search warrants based on information developed after finding Wimer’s body in the suspect’s home at 2201 S. Jackson Ave. A standoff ensued with the suspect, necessitating activation of a special weapons and tactics, or SWAT, team, he said.
“(The SWAT team) made numerous attempts to get him to come out. He wouldn’t do it,” Davis said. “So they started putting in some chemical munitions to try to force him out.”
Police were still in the process of firing CS gas into various points of the residence when a fire appeared to erupt in the attic of the house, he said.
The Joplin Fire Department was called to the scene, and firefighters began working in coordination with SWAT team members to address the blaze. Once they got the fire extinguished and were able to enter the house, the suspect was found dead in the attic.
As the fire was burning, officers believed they heard a gunshot inside, Davis said. But the actual cause of the suspect’s death remains under investigation, he said. His name is being withheld pending positive identification of the body, which was complicated to some degree by the extent of the fire damage inside the residence.
Detectives are not seeking any other suspects, Davis said.
He confirmed that Wimer’s death is being regarded as a homicide by gunshot. His family had reported him missing on Wednesday. His body was discovered Thursday afternoon during the investigation of that missing person report. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the official cause of death, but police have reason to believe it was due to a gunshot injury.
Notification of Wimer’s family was accomplished prior to release of his name Friday afternoon.
Davis said the cause of the fire at the Empire Avenue address remains under investigation by police and the city fire marshal.
He said the chemical munitions used by police are not believed to have caused the fire since they are “nonburning” and not incendiary.
