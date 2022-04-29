Police say murder suspect Damyon Fisher's father helped his son wrap Scotty Roller's body in a rug following the March 18 slaying in Joplin and transport the corpse to the father's property southeast of Seneca, where they dropped it down a well.
Eddie W. Fisher, 64, was charged Friday in Jasper County Circuit Court with tampering with physical evidence in a homicide.
The elder Fisher has been in custody in Newton County since Monday on drug possession charges pertaining to suspected methamphetamine and marijuana seized when his home at 20364 Crane Drive was searched in connection with Roller's disappearance.
The Jasper County charge carries cash and surety bonds totaling $50,000.
Damyon Fisher, 40, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of the 36-year-old Neosho man at the suspect's home on East Vandalia Street in Joplin.
Police say the father brought Roller to his son's home to work out a deal on a vehicle the younger Fisher had for sale. But Roller and the younger Fisher argued, and Damyon Fisher pulled out a gun and shot Roller in the back as he was running away.
A Joplin police statement released Friday said the elder Fisher assisted his son in wrapping Roller's body in a rug and loading it into the father's vehicle for transport to his property in Newton County. The father then also helped drop the body down the well on his property, according to police.
Newton County sheriff's deputies recovered remains believed to be those of Roller from the well on Wednesday.
Investigators have not released any details on the nature of the argument between Damyon Fisher and Roller.
Damyon Fisher was arrested on possession of drugs and a stolen firearm a little more than six years ago in Joplin.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed at the time, he was a passenger in a vehicle that an officer stopped Dec. 21, 2015, for having no working taillights. During a pat down for weapons, he purportedly admitted to having some marijuana in his pants pocket, and the officer found a syringe in a second pocket.
A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a stolen firearm in a computer bag belonging to Fisher. He was taken to Joplin City Jail where a bag containing some cocaine was discovered concealed on his person, according to the affidavit.
He eventually pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property in a plea deal dismissing a third felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm and allowing a suspendedd sentence.
