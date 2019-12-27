NEOSHO, Mo. — The players from the Bronx kept quiet as they ate.
Melissa Collins, one of the volunteers in a hospitality room for the Holiday Classic Tournament, remembered how quiet the team was during last year's tournament. Maybe they had lost — teams that win are usually more talkative and upbeat, willing to share stories about where they were from. Maybe they were told to be polite and didn't know exactly what to say.
Finally, Collins said, the shortest player on the team spoke: "Well, you have a lot of cows and chicken here."
Over Collins' past 20 years as a volunteer for the tournament, that moment stands out as one of the most singular because of the culture shock of a group of kids who had likely never seen pastures full of livestock.
"I'm also a mom, so I love to listen to all the stories from people all over the country," Collins said.
Collins, 51, of Neosho, is one of a brigade of volunteers helping run this year's tournament. Organized by the Neosho School District and Branco Enterprises Inc., the three-day holiday tournament typically draws thousands of basketball fans from across the country.
Dozens of volunteers will help this year's tournament run as smoothly as possible until the final games and trophy presentations.
About 80 volunteers from the school assist with a wide variety of tasks, said Brandy Arthur, athletic director for the district. Booster clubs from each of the school's teams man the concessions booth, and students and teachers made a vinyl banner used to display advancing teams and the large trophies presented to the winners.
The hospitality rooms, which offer meals to players, coaches, officials and administrators, will be staffed by as many as 100 volunteers, said Lakin Larimore, marketing coordinator for Branco. Those volunteers come from Branco's staff and from churches across the area.
This year's tournament is being helped by people from Abundant Life, Calvary Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, Northside Baptist Church, Racine Christian Church and Ritchey Baptist Church.
Community support
Jada Twitchell, 18, of Neosho, has worked in the hospitality rooms for the past four tournaments. On Friday, Twitchell and Collins, who is also Branco's office manager, made chili dogs, Frito pies and nachos for players.
"I like the idea of helping the players," Twitchell said. "I like hearing their stories. If they had a good game, they are more open to talking and telling us what they liked about the game."
Twitchell said the demand for the hospitality rooms comes in regular waves that they can plan for as games are completed. As for the food those volunteers prepare, Larimore said it comes from Branco working with area restaurants, grocery stores and getting in-kind donations.
"It really does take a village as far as getting food ready and finding workers," Larimore said. "From Branco and school district employees to community members, it takes a large effort to make sure this can happen for the duration of the tournament."
Tyler Aggus, owner of Quiznos in Neosho, said he and his staff prepared 48 sandwich trays for Thursday's lunches. Aggus said he went in at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday for food prep, and then on Thursday, he and five staff members checked in at 6 a.m. to start making all the sandwiches. They also provided enough soup to be served throughout the tournament.
Aggus said the trays were not a donation but were sold to Branco at a deeply discounted price.
"It's one of our best orders of the year, and we're fortunate to have it," Aggus said. "We always want to do what we can. We wouldn't have the business we have if it wasn't for the people of Neosho, so we try to give back when we can."
'Proud' of local tradition
This year's tournament features a strong contingency of high school teams from Joplin, McDonald County, Lamar and Monett, as well as teams from Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Ohio — and they are bringing fans with them.
That includes Greg and Jessica Cooper, who traveled from Memphis to watch their daughter, Yatria Cooper, play on the Mitchell High School team. They arrived in Neosho on Thursday and plan on staying until Sunday.
"This is our first time traveling out of Memphis," Greg Cooper said. "But Yatria is a freshman, so it's probably not going to be our last."
The event is believed to be a boost for the city's economy. The city of Neosho awards a $15,000 grant every year, taken from the city's hotel-motel tax, to organizers for marketing.
Lauri Lyerla, executive director of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, said member businesses report more activity during the tournament at numbers similar to other citywide events such as Celebrate Neosho and the citywide garage sale.
"We see restaurants full all day while people are in town," Lyerla said. "Our businesses look forward to events like this because it leads to some of their busiest times."
Larimore said it's hard to find a hotel room in Neosho right now — Branco books hotel rooms in Neosho and Newton County to house all the out-of-town teams.
Officials with the city and chamber couldn't produce an estimate of how much the tournament brings to Newton County. Larimore said Branco spent about $77,000 on food and lodging from Neosho and other Newton County businesses for this year's tournament.
"It's a lot of work on both ends, but it's definitely worth it," Larimore said. "We're proud to help carry on this tradition. We're happy to do it every year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.