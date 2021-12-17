The Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation has presented checks to several medical facilities after receiving a surplus of donations from the community during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
“We had such a successful October this year and we thought, ‘You know what? Why not give a Christmas check?’ Every little bit helps,” said Sharon Clark, the foundation’s president.
Because the foundation surpassed its anticipated donation needs in October, it this week presented $1,000 checks to Integris Health Foundation, Cox Barton County Hospital, Freeman Health Foundation, Labette Health Foundation, McCune Brooks Healthcare Foundation, Mercy Health Foundation in Joplin, Nevada Regional Medical Center, Show Me Healthy Women and the Mount Carmel Foundation.
The donations will assist local health care providers in aiding cancer patients with various needs, including treatment costs and gas cards. One of the recipients, the Mount Carmel Foundation, raises funds for Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas. Many patients seeking treatment from the cancer center there are from outlying areas and do not have access to reliable transportation for their treatment needs, foundation executive director Johnna Norton said. Acquiring funds through donations, grants and events is part of the foundation’s mission.
“We have more and more patients that are needing treatment,” Norton said. “There’s probably two-thirds of our overall patient population in financial need, so there is always going to be a need. This (donation) helps us make sure any time a woman needs that extra help, we’re there for them.”
Clark said the Christmas checks from Hope 4 You wouldn’t have been possible without the community. Local schools’ fundraising efforts provided the majority of donations to Hope 4 You this year, especially when the foundation’s annual 5K race was scaled back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Panera Bread also conducted its pink ribbon bagel sales.
“We appreciate this wonderful, giving community,” Clark said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.