Hope City Church in Joplin is partnering with Watered Gardens to provide 30,000 meals for members of the community in need of a helping hand.
But the campaign needs help of its own — volunteers.
"All 30,000 meals are packed at the church in what we call a 'packing party,'" said Charlie Landis, the church's development pastor. "From there, the meals are taken to Watered Gardens to be distributed to the struggling community."
The meals include dehydrated cheesy rice, vegetables and a protein that can be cooked with boiling water. The Pack Shack, a national nonprofit group that opened a warehouse in Cave Springs, Arkansas, in 2017, is preparing the food. Local charities, churches and organizations raise money to pay for meals, which The Pack Shack prepares and delivers to volunteers for packaging.
Each meal contains 10 grams of protein, 19 vitamins and minerals. The Pack Shack says its mission is to supply food to "neighbors in need" and to increase awareness of hunger issues in communities around the country.
Bret Raymond, co-founder of The Pack Shack, said Hope City Church has put together more than 100,000 meals since their partnership started five years ago. The Park Shack has provided more than 30 million meals since 2013.
The church is recruiting help to package the meals.
"As of right now, we are hoping to have at least 300 to 400 volunteers," Landis said. "Most of them come from a group within the church that's helping out, but we've reached out to other members of the community as well."
Landis believes that everyone in the area has a reason to come out and help.
"We believe that we're all in the same boat," he said. "We've all been in a position where we need help, and this is a great opportunity to help others when we have what we need."
He added: "Even though packing the meals is tough, we still like to have fun with it. After every 1,000 or so meals packed, we sound a gong to celebrate and keep going."
Landis said the church is boosting its efforts this year.
"We took a big jump from 20,000 meals last year to 30,000 this year," he said. "It has helped us out that more people have wanted to come help or even donate so we can continue growing each year."
Ultimately, Landis believes a packing party allows the church to reach out to the community.
"It's an opportunity for us to go out and help the community and those in need," he added.
Volunteers can report at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hope City Church at 1258 Jaguar Road. The event is expected to last two hours.
