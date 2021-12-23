The Joplin community, which received an outpouring of support after the deadly May 2011 tornado, is taking lessons learned from those experiences and paying it forward to Kentucky residents who were affected by a similar tragedy this month.
The unseasonal storm system that moved across the central and southern regions of the U.S. on Dec. 10-11 spawned dozens of tornadoes that killed about 90 people and left significant damage in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.
Local church groups and organizations that responded to the Joplin tornado in 2011 have traveled to Mayfield, Kentucky, over the past two weeks to aid in relief efforts by providing monetary donations, food and hope. Mayfield was devastated by an EF4 tornado that had traveled on the ground for 165.7 miles.
“For us coming in and providing a few meals, it’s really more than just food,” said Stan Hays, co-founder and CEO of Operation BBQ Relief, a nonprofit that offers barbecue meals to volunteers and disaster victims. “It gives them a little hope, a little compassion at the same time, all wrapped up in a bun. When churches and civic groups in the community start rising up to start taking care of their own, it gives us the opportunity to help them transition and take over.”
Operation BBQ Relief, which formed in 2011 in response to the Joplin tornado, is one of many nonprofits responding to Kentucky with a network of volunteers and equipment. The group arrived on Dec. 12 and served about 300 meals that evening.
Hays said the damage in Kentucky is comparable to what he saw a decade ago in Joplin, where his group served more than 120,000 meals in a 13-day period after the tornado.
“I know that no picture or video ever does it justice,” he said. “It’s definitely the closest thing that I’ve seen to what I saw in Joplin, where there’s only block foundations or slabs left on the property.”
Hays said Operation BBQ Relief has never worked on Christmas Day, but they anticipate staying in Mayfield until early January. The need there, he said, "seems to be greater" with the holidays just around the corner.
Churches respond
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Joplin is also offering a helping hand to Kentucky. The church’s worship center at 2423 W. 26th St. was destroyed in the 2011 tornado, which also killed six members of the congregation.
Understanding what Mayfield is going through, St. Paul's is using money from its emergency response fund to provide donations and gift cards to aid in the rebuilding process. The church is affiliated with the United Methodist Committee on Relief, the global humanitarian aid and development organization of the United Methodist Church. St. Paul’s donates annually to the committee, which provides humanitarian relief and disaster response in the U.S. and internationally.
Pastor Britton Fields said they feel like there’s a connection with Mayfield because the First United Methodist Church there was demolished in the tornado earlier this month.
“We plan on reaching out to them because we’ve lived through this,” he said. “UMCOR helps rebuild for years and organizes volunteers. We are taking the initial approach of helping with relief through UMCOR, but then also, we have a long-term mindset. We want to send people in the months ahead, which is when it can get lonely because people forget or move on.”
Fields, who joined the church in July, was part of a volunteer group that assisted in disaster recovery in Joplin 10 years ago. Although he wasn’t the pastor at the time, Fields said he could see the strength and resiliency from the church and the Joplin community.
“I think going through something like that, as hard as it is, has opened up a lot of people’s hearts to be compassionate for one another,” he said. “It’s not that God wants us to go through this or he causes bad things to happen, but the fact that people are willing to help, I think that’s the grace of God responding.”
Forest Park Baptist Church in Joplin has also joined the effort to aid Mayfield tornado victims by teaming up with Samaritan’s Purse. The local church houses one of the organization’s disaster relief vehicles, which was recently dropped off in Kentucky. Forest Park also makes monthly monetary contributions to the organization.
“As a church, we’ve been involved with disaster relief efforts since I’ve been here, which is 13 years,” said Brock Cummins, discipleship and missions pastor. “Whenever we experienced it firsthand here and saw how other organizations (and) churches came in to make such a huge impact, we wanted to be part of making a difference in the lives of other communities who have faced that.”
One of Forest Park’s biggest supporters during the Joplin tornado was Samaritan’s Purse, which provides emergency aid to victims of disasters. A decade later, several members of the congregation have expressed interest in traveling to Kentucky to pay it forward.
“We have a disaster relief fund that we’ve been asking people to donate to, and we’re sending 100% of that to Samaritan’s Purse or some of it to the Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief, which also has teams on the ground," Cummins said. "Any money that we receive will be sent to those two organizations to be used in those communities.”
Not forgotten
Out of approximately 90 disasters that Operation BBQ Relief has responded to over the years, Hays said there’s always one thing in common — the community takes comfort when volunteers show up. He said he continues to volunteer to this day after meeting an elderly woman in Joplin who helped put things in perspective for him.
“The reason why I go out and do this goes back to an old lady in Joplin who came over and wanted to know who to thank with tears in her eyes, holding a to-go container with a pulled pork sandwich in it,” he said. “I didn’t understand because she didn’t have to thank anybody, but she did. She said, ‘This means so much more than a meal. It tells me that we’re not forgotten and that we’re still loved.’
“What she told me was, it’s not about the pulled pork sandwich,” he added. “It’s about the comfort and love that you’re showing people by showing up. We want to remind the people of Mayfield that they’re not forgotten. There are so many organizations here to support them. For something as big as Christmas, we certainly have to show the community even more that they’re not forgotten.”
