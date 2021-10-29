MONETT, Mo. — Dr. Karissa Merritt has joined the hospitalist team at Cox Monett Hospital.
Merritt specializes in the care of hospitalized patients. She became interested in medicine when she recognized the devastation that the absence of care and various social determinants of health care can cause.
“I decided to become a physician because I am passionate about science and people,” she said in a statement. “A series of doors opened that made me realize this career path is the perfect fit for me.”
In addition to clinical and evidence-based medicine, Merritt is also interested in postulation health, social contributors to health outcomes, and advocacy at both the state and national levels.
“Caring for patients in the hospital allows me to still have a role in projects related to the community’s population health,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.