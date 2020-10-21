Today in the newsroom we once again focused on COVID-19 and its impact on the region.
Joplin hospitals have reported record high hospitalizations this week. On Wednesday, our reporters visited a variety of stores and other public places to see how many people were wearing masks, and found the results to be slipping from our previous surveys.
We'll have more on this report in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and on our website. We'll also have reports about:
- An update and resolution over a football coach who allegedly led his team in prayer.
- Work being doing across the region on bridge replacement, and how overwhelming that job is becoming.
- An advance look at the Webb City High School softball team's state quarterfinal game against Bolivar.
Like a saddle on a camel, we're over the hump, folks. Have a wonderful evening.
