One of the area's two major hospitals announced Thursday that almost all of its staff members have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Mercy Hospital announced that all of its staff members other than a small portion of employees who cited religious or medical exemptions have been fully vaccinated. Those exempted employees are subjected to "rigorous masking and protective equipment protocols and frequent testing," according to a news release.
Systemwide, less than 2% of 40,000 employees took advantage of those exemptions. That percentage is even smaller at Mercy Hospital Joplin, said Jordan Larimore, a spokesperson for the hospital. He said 99% of the hospital's more than 2,000 employees are fully vaccinated.
The milestone occurs 28 days after a deadline set back in July. That month, Mercy required all employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. The policy included a 28-day unpaid suspension that started Oct. 1, giving employees a chance to comply before being dismissed.
Mercy is one of many health care organizations across the country requiring vaccination. CoxHealth, a health care system based in Springfield and with clinics in Lamar and Monett, also made the requirement.
Kaitlyn McConnell, a spokesperson for the hospital, said it has 98.9% compliance, with about two weeks before a Nov. 15 deadline. McConnell did not have specifics for the Lamar and Monett clinics.
While Freeman Health System has encouraged patients to get vaccinated, it has not made vaccination mandatory for its employees. Officials with Freeman said a majority of their employees are vaccinated but would not specify what percentage.
Other industries are also getting closer to completely vaccinated workforces. Officials with Tyson Foods on Tuesday announced that 96% of the company's employees are fully vaccinated.
