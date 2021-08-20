With area schools opening next week and local vaccination levels still below national averages, hospital officials are bracing for a possible rise in COVID-19 cases spurred by the highly contagious delta variant that’s targeting and sickening young adults nationwide.
“We’re very concerned about what happens between now and the Labor Day holiday with kids going back to school,” said Mercy Joplin President Jeremy Drinkwitz on Friday. “Obviously the masks are not being required and … after seeing some issues that are happening in Northeast Oklahoma as schools open up there, I’m pretty concerned about what may happen with us.”
In Chelsea, Oklahoma, the school district suspended in-person instruction at a middle school for a week after positive COVID-19 cases increased significantly over a 24-hour period. Distance learning was also adopted at two additional Oklahoma school districts earlier this week — one in White Rock, the other in Hulbert.
Local health officials fear the start of the school year so much that earlier this week more than 100 physicians from both Mercy and Freeman Health System sent a letter urging area school board members and superintendents to consider requiring a universal masking policy to help slow the virus’ spread.
“When have you ever seen our physicians (from both) health systems unite in one common cause?” Drinkwitz said. “It probably hasn’t been done that often. There’s no alternatives and no hidden agendas (with the letter) — there’s just general concern. These are people that we trust with our lives and have given us recommendations in what they believe is their best advice to keep us safe. We should listen.”
During a weekly briefing Friday, Freeman Health System President and CEO Paula Baker stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing masks when indoors. To emphasize these points, she read from a letter penned by Dr. Anita Sircar, a California-based infectious physician.
“The burden of this pandemic now rests on the shoulders of the unvaccinated — on those who are eligible to get vaccinated but choose not to,” Baker said, quoting from Sircar’s letter. “Perhaps never in history has anyone’s personal choice impacted the whole world as it does right now, when … the most vulnerable people in our society, our children, cannot be vaccinated.”
Baker said it’s up to parents of area schoolchildren to take full responsibility when it comes to ensuring their children mask up when sitting inside a classroom.
“I think the beginning of school definitely makes us all be very hopeful that (a spike in cases) will not happen, but we know that is a risk factor. That’s why we encourage all students, regardless of the rules at your local schools, to wear your masks,” Baker said. “When you can’t safely socially distance, it’s best that students wear their masks at all times.
“It’s incumbent upon all of us to send our children to school with masks on — my son will be entering public school next week, and he will be wearing a mask,” she continued. “You know it’s not going to hurt for (students) to wear a mask; there’s no downside to that. It’s not going to hurt a thing to wear it. And it could save lives.”
Latest COVID-19 numbers
At Mercy, Drinkwitz said there are 45 COVID-19-positive patients in beds, with 11 of those on ventilators. More than 90% of those patients are unvaccinated, he said.
The hospital has reported 28 COVID-19 deaths since Aug. 1.
“It’s a pretty significant amount of people who unfortunately have succumbed to (the virus), and I would say there are more to come,” Drinkwitz said. “Twenty-eight deaths in 20 days is not a good percentage.”
Freeman has 58 patients among its three COVID-19 units, with three on ventilators.
“This continues to be a very serious issue throughout our region and local communities,” Baker said. “Sadly, in the last two weeks here at Freeman, we have had 20 deaths from COVID, largely with the unvaccinated.”
On the local vaccination front, the city of Joplin has nearly reached the 50% mark, with 49.7% of the population fully vaccinated, or 25,318 total residents. Percentages in the rest of Jasper County and neighboring Newton County are significantly lower — 25.4% fully vaccinated among Jasper County residents and 21.6% fully vaccinated among Newton County residents.
Freeman officials provided details on Friday about single-dose Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccine shots soon to be administered at the hospital’s drive-thru clinics.
According to a schedule released by hospital officials, 24 booster-dedicated spots will be available on Aug. 31, Sept. 14, Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and Oct. 26. These shots will be made available initially to those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised due to a medical condition or combination of immunosuppressive medication or treatments.
Beginning Sept. 20, booster shots would be made available for everyone who had previously received their COVID-19 vaccine, said Jessica Liberty, infection prevention and control manager for Freeman. They will be free of charge.
Those who qualify for a booster shot will be able to schedule their vaccination by calling 417-502-SHOT; learn more about eligibility at cdc.gov. Self-scheduling for first-time COVID-19 vaccinations is also available at freemanhealth.com/service/covid-19.
