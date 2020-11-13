The one thing Dr. Erik Martin said he feared most about COVID-19 has come to the Joplin area.
The emergency room physician, who lives in Joplin and volunteered in April to help beleaguered colleagues in New York City overcome the pandemic’s earlier wave, said he witnessed firsthand how increasing numbers of sick patients caused a shortage of available hospital beds citywide.
Nine months later, he said he's seeing similar bed shortages at both Joplin hospitals.
“In the past two weeks, I have seen and hospitalized more COVID patients in the ER than at any other time locally. In fact, there have been shifts I’ve had recently where I’ve seen as many COVID patients in the ER as I did in some of my shifts in New York,” Martin wrote in a Facebook post Thursday evening. “Perhaps all along I’ve known and feared that eventually it would be like this at home, too, that New York was just the harbinger of what was to come for all the rest of us. Because it is happening now.”
Martin's post has generated hundreds of reactions and shares.
Twice recently, Martin said, while working at Mercy Carthage’s emergency room, he struggled to find empty beds for COVID-19 patients. He said he also has struggled to find open beds while working in Parsons, Kansas.
The first of the two Carthage cases involved a man who was suffering stroke symptoms but also tested positive for COVID-19, Martin said.
“Between myself, the unit clerk and the nurse, we (spent) the next several hours calling multiple hospitals trying to find a COVID ICU bed for this patient,” he wrote on Facebook. “I really lost track of how many (hospitals) we called because we called so many, but I would guess somewhere around 15-20 hospitals. We called Joplin, Springfield, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Rogers, Pittsburg, Wichita and Branson. Every hospital in all of those cities were on divert, was not accepting transfers, did not have COVID beds (or) did not have ICU beds.”
The patient was finally transferred to a Northwest Arkansas hospital, he wrote.
More recently, an elderly man suffering from COVID-19 pneumonia didn’t require an ICU bed, Martin said, just a regular bed inside a negative-pressure room — special rooms that keep patients with infectious illnesses from infecting other patients and staff.
“We are routinely boarding admitted patients for both COVID and non-COVID-related problems in the ER for hours and sometimes days, waiting for beds. We didn’t have enough staff to admit him, so I called (Freeman Health System) and Mercy Joplin and both were full and couldn’t accept any patients,” Martin wrote. “So were several other hospitals nearby.”
The man was eventually transferred to Kansas City after spending the night in the ER.
The two Joplin hospitals “definitely haven’t had any beds for the last couple of weeks,” Martin said in an interview with the Globe. “And in the last week it’s gotten bad, really bad — on a much broader scale. For sure, within the last week, I’ve tried to transfer patients to both hospitals and were unable to.”
On Friday, Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin had a combined 86 COVID-19 patients.
Freeman, Mercy respond
While there has been a recent increase in COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization, Freeman Health System's President and CEO Paula Baker and Jeanee Kennedy, vice president of nursing services, said in a statement issued Friday, "We accept all COVID walk-in patients to our ED (emergency department) and all COVID ambulance traffic. We accept transfers from outside hospitals as often as we are able to and have taken steps to increase COVID capacity to accommodate the need in our communities. We can create additional capacity for COVID patients in Joplin if needed, and we have a critical access hospital in Neosho, Missouri, that can also be utilized."
Freeman said Friday that its number of COVID-19 patients had dropped from 51 to 43 in the past two days.
Baker and Kennedy also said in the statement: "We have never diverted a COVID patient from Freeman Health System presenting to the ED (emergency department) or via ambulance. In rare instances, we have been unable to accept some outside transfers due to capacity, but that occurs at irregular intervals.”
In a statement, Freeman officials also said they have expanded the ability to care for COVID-19 patients several times based on increasing need. There are currently 39 beds in the designated COVID-19 units and flex beds inside isolation rooms located on other floors, as well as additional beds at Freeman Neosho.
“We have seen an increasing number of hospitalized patients due to COVID in recent weeks, but we continue to adjust our operations to make room for as many critically ill patients as safely possible," Baker and Kennedy said in a statement. "We are well equipped to care for patients with all medical conditions."
Likewise, Mercy officials said in a statement that they are unaware of any specific COVID-19 patients being declined transfer to Joplin.
"If we do not have beds available when the transfer center is called, they would likely have to direct patients elsewhere," said spokesman Jordan Larimore in a statement. "I do know that in the past few weeks we have declined patients with conditions other than COVID-19 that have asked for beds at Joplin."
The recent surge in COVID-19 patients, both here and throughout the region, "has absolutely contributed to patient diversions when they've happened."
On Friday, Mercy said it had 43 patients, "and capacity is flexible based on how much staff is available and how many beds are in use, whether by COVID-19 patients or others. The number of cases we have had during this spike has pushed us to to the point of approaching capacity at different times."
"It has put a strain on staffing as we have had staff who are ill and are out," Larimore said in the statement. "We have also seen this on the EMS side, which has affected transfers going out of the facility, which leads to patients staying in the hospital longer, which decreases the number of beds we have available at a given moment. It has also led to increased wait times in the emergency department. Capacity is flexible based on how much staff is available and how many beds are in use, whether by COVID-19 patients or others. The number of cases we have had during this spike has pushed us to the point of approaching capacity at different times."
Landmark officials could not be reached for comment.
