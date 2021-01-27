Joplin's two largest hospitals, like other health care agencies across the country, are observing a national trend of COVID patients who report symptoms long after their infections have passed.
Known as "long-haulers," these patients report the symptoms of COVID-19 weeks or months after recovering from the active infection.
Also called "long COVID," the condition is still not well understood or well defined, according to experts in the medical community, because it is still relatively new. But officials with Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin are preparing to deal with it.
"We have been so superfocused on helping people deal with active infections and invested heavily in the acute phase," said Dr. Rob McNab, director of Freeman's COVID-19 unit. "Now that we're getting vaccinations out, we're starting to look up, and we have found this other large problem."
Freeman Health System is developing a questionnaire for its COVID-19 patients to determine whether its group of patients matches national rates of reporting residual symptoms. From that questionnaire, McNab said, the hospital will determine what sorts of services to add or alter.
In a statement, Mercy Hospital acknowledged that its patients show residual symptoms.
"We've learned over the course of the pandemic that the risks COVID-19 presents go beyond what happens during the active infection," the statement said. "Many people who contract the virus and recover are experiencing other long-term health issues."
The most common of those symptoms are fatigue and shortness of breath, McNab said. But the myriad symptoms include coughing, body aches, hair loss and joint pain.
They can also include neurological, chronic and even psychological issues — dealing with the social distancing and isolation that prevention requires can take its toll on humans, who are social animals, McNab said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that coughing, joint pain and chest pain are among the most common symptoms. Other reported symptoms are headaches, muscle pain, depression, brain fog and heart palpitations.
According to the CDC, more serious conditions — such as inflammation of the heart, lung function abnormalities, kidney injury, hair loss, and issues with smell and taste — are less common.
A growing body of research suggests that hospitals and medical clinics will be dealing with patients for months. McNab said that 70% to 80% of COVID-19 patients are likely to have residual symptoms, but the severity of their case does not increase chances of developing those symptoms. None of the long-haul symptoms indicate an active infection, McNab said.
"It would be common to think that if you had a bad infection, you would be more likely to have residual symptoms," McNab said. "The truth is that patients with mild cases are just as likely to have them."
In an opinion piece for Scientific American magazine, Carolyn Barber, a physician and author, wrote that post-COVID-19 clinics are now springing up and that several studies are helping to better define the condition.
"This may not be the aspect of COVID we thought we'd be seeing, but it's the aspect we are going to be dealing with, and for some time," Barber wrote. "Long after we've implemented strategies for dealing with the first wave of infection, our physicians are going to be seeing the many waves that follow."
