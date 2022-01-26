Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on the latest COVID numbers locally.
Both of Joplin's largest hospitals gave us updates about how many patients they are seeing, and how many of those cases are the highly contagious omicron variant.
We'll have more on this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- More details over the Joplin Board of Education's CAPS vote Tuesday night.
- Public meetings about Joplin's transportation services.
- Five events scheduled for the weekend.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
