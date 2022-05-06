Joplin’s two hospitals are reducing or eliminating their COVID-19 testing and vaccination services as public demand for them wanes.
The COVID-19 call center and drive-thru testing and vaccine site operated by Freeman Health System at 1221 McIntosh Circle Drive, closed to the public Friday. While equipment inside the brick building was being boxed up, a red sign outside reading “COVID-19 Testing Site” was being prepped for removal later in the day.
Jessica Liberty, Freeman’s infection prevention manager, couldn’t keep from smiling when she made the announcement.
“I don’t think any of us could have ever thought this pandemic would have lasted” as long as it did, she said, “but I think … moving to the endemic phase of things is a very exciting time for us and the community and for the nation as a whole.”
Mercy Hospital Joplin is not offering COVID-19 vaccines to the public at this time, a spokesperson said Friday. Testing is available, but the patient must have an order from a primary care provider. Those tests are done at the hospital entrance on a drive-thru basis, the spokesperson said.
The building on McIntosh Circle Drive, with its wraparound parking lot, became ground zero for Freeman’s COVID-19 efforts in early 2020, Liberty said. Before that, a shared public testing site manned by Freeman, Mercy Hospital Joplin, and Joplin and Jasper County health department officials was established at the Thousand Oaks Imaging Center on 32nd Street. Eventually, the partnering entities split to establish their own individual testing sites as the health crisis exploded across the Joplin metro area.
“Most of us really didn’t know what to expect, but I think we prepared for the worst and we just walked it day by day,” Liberty said.
Even before the nationwide lockdown, Liberty’s team in March 2020 oversaw the establishment of a call center, which was a key information source for area residents as well as a vital link in determining who qualified for testing. Soon, the building’s parking lot grew busier than a four-way intersection when it became an outdoor drive-thru testing site, where protected staff members swabbed area residents’ noses as they sat in their idling vehicles. In early 2021, needles replaced nasal swabs as area residents were vaccinated with pokes to the shoulder.
“My staff was out in some of the coldest temperatures and some of the hottest temperatures … they never complained … and they remained very faithful in serving both Freeman and the community well,” Liberty said.
Today, the drive-thru unit is no longer needed, primarily due to the availability of vaccines and booster doses as well as the wide availability of at-home COVID-19 testing kits, she said.
“It’s quite remarkable from where we started and how we continued to evolve and be flexible and nimble to the (ever-changing) COVID situation,” Liberty said. “I feel very honored to have been a part of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.