While Joplin hospitals are reporting COVID-19 patient numbers are on a downward trend from the summer’s peak, the area is not out of the woods yet, as the number of patients hospitalized with the disease ticked slightly upward from two weeks ago.
Mercy Hospital Joplin officials on Wednesday reported 30 COVID-19 patients, with eight on ventilators. Two weeks ago, Mercy had reported 14 COVID-19 patients, with eight on ventilators.
Freeman Health System officials reported 14 COVID-19 patients, with no patients on ventilators, during a media briefing Wednesday. That is a slight increase from the 12 COVID-19 patients reported at Freeman two weeks ago, but no increase in patients on ventilators.
Freeman also reported it has gone 10 days without a COVID-19 death. Mercy officials noted their deaths from COVID-19 have not slowed recently, with the only change in that trend being more deaths in people in their 50s and 60s than previously.
Hospital officials urged residents to keep up the safety measures that have helped the numbers decline since the summer.
“All of that is very encouraging, but as always, we need to stay strong in the steps we are taking that are working,” said Paula Baker, Freeman’s president and CEO. “I applaud everyone for all the protective measures you have been taking. Clearly that is making a difference.”
Baker said the hospital is still seeing good demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, whether it is the first shot, the second shot or the booster. She attributed that demand as the main reason for the overall decline in patient numbers this fall.
“I think we’re seeing a lot of things come into play — primary, of course, is the vaccine,” Baker said. “More and more people have received the vaccine, and we’re definitely seeing the COVID cases go down. I think that’s the No. 1 thing.”
Vaccine demand is expected to increase once final approval for emergency use is given for younger children. Baker said Freeman plans to make vaccines for children age 5 to 11 available once that approval is given by federal regulators. Mercy officials are still in early discussions about offering vaccines to children in that range, a spokesperson said.
Neurologic symptoms
COVID-19 patients encounter a variety of symptoms, some of them neurological in nature. As their disease wears on, they might start to wonder how long the symptoms will last and how to treat persistent effects of the virus.
It’s estimated that 80% to 90% of patients who get COVID-19 will have neurologic symptoms, according to Dr. Gulshan Uppal, a neurologist at Freeman. Loss of the sense of taste or smell is the primary neurologic symptom patients will encounter, with headaches also affecting about half the patients. These minor symptoms will usually get better as the patient recovers, usually in about four weeks. However, other symptoms may persist.
“Most commonly, those symptoms present as someone who has chronic fatigue syndrome,” Uppal said during Wednesday’s media briefing at the hospital. “The patient feels tired, they have mild headaches, they feel like they can’t do anything, their muscles ache. Some patients have mental fog; they have a cloudy head all the time. It’s important to recognize these symptoms and send them to appropriate doctors to be treated. When you treat these patients, they will get better and get back to work.”
Patients who have symptoms that last more than three months are usually classified as long-haul COVID-19 patients. These patients will either have symptoms that persist or initially got better and then came back.
“A lot of patients ask us if these symptoms will be permanent,” Uppal said. “I think the broader answer is that most symptoms will improve. If you look at a MRI of these patients, most patients have a normal brain scan. I don’t see any reason for these symptoms to fail to improve with time.”
Long-haul patients may be tempted to feel COVID-19 has infected their brain, but Uppal said that isn’t the case. It’s the inflammation of the body that triggers the symptoms rather than COVID-19 entering the brain. The symptoms should be reported and treated by doctors, and they should lessen in time, Uppal said. Simple things such as staying hydrated and keeping up physical exercise are also important to focus on while experiencing the symptoms.
Any serious symptoms, such as depression and anxiety from suffering COVID-19, should be reported and treated by a psychiatrist, Uppal said.
