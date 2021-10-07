COLUMBUS, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas sky will be punctuated this weekend during the 32nd Hot Air Balloon Regatta held in conjunction with the 52nd annual Columbus Day Festival.
For Janine Konstanzer, of Aurora, Missouri, the annual regatta is a reunion of sorts. Konstanzer is one of two female hot air balloon pilots that participate in the Columbus event, a longtime tradition she has participated in since 2005. This will be her 19th year as a pilot, having flown in seven states.
“Columbus is one of my favorite places to glow because they allow the crowd to come onto the field,” she said. “Not all events do that. People can come up and ask questions, and it’s a lot of fun. Since I’ve been coming for so many years, people know me, and it’s like coming home.”
A majority of hot air balloon pilots are male. Konstanzer said it’s one of the few sports that doesn’t depend on physical strength or athleticism.
“I really like to do displays for home-school groups and the Girl Scouts to inspire girls and women,” she said. “It’s not about physical strength because yes, you need some, but it’s more about your mind.”
Her balloon — named Venus — features three colors of blue, purple and hot pink. When lit up at night, the purple will glow burgundy and the blue will glow navy.
“All balloons have names,” said Konstanzer. “I wanted a very girly balloon name, and my husband’s mother’s maiden name was Venus.”
Konstanzer has been skydiving and hang-gliding, but fell in love with flying in hot air balloons because she says there’s nothing else like it.
“Columbus was one of my longest flights, which was about an hour and a half,” said Konstanzer. “I’ve been to 6,600 feet, which is high for a balloon. Most balloons normally fly between 1,500 to 3,000 feet. They don’t generally fly very high unless they’re trying to do altitude records or something like that.”
Balloon Regatta
A crowd favorite, the balloon glow, begins around 6:45 p.m. Friday in the Industrial Park on Hightway 69 and Merle Evans Drive, weather permitting. Parking passes are $5 per vehicle and can be used all weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, Friday night will have a low temperature of 70 degrees with a south wind between 6 to 10 mph.
Jean Pritchett, director of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, said it can be tricky because they’re completely dependent on the wind. She’s been up in a hot air balloon over a dozen times.
“We have to contend with the wind,” she said. “You can be standing on the ground, and it’s gorgeous with not a lot of wind but 100 feet up, the winds can be going in every direction. Balloons must have winds between 7 mph and no higher than 10 mph for safety. If it’s above that mark, we won’t fly them because it’s too dangerous. and when they can fly, we never know in which direction they’re going.”
There will be at least nine hot air balloons at the event. Pritchett said they’ve had visitors travel from Nebraska, Topeka and Eureka Springs.
“It’s not a common site to see a hot air balloon flying around in our area,” she said. “Most times when people see Columbus, a lot of them are well aware that we do hot air balloons.”
The Hot Air Balloon Regatta times include:
• The balloon glow starts around 6:45 p.m. Friday.
• Balloon liftoff and “Hare and Hound” race between 7 and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Balloon liftoff and race at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Balloon liftoff and race between 7 and 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Columbus Day Festival will be held throughout the day Saturday in conjunction with the hot air balloon regatta. Activities throughout the day Saturday include a car and motorcycle show, a parade, a pancake breakfast, an art show, a children’s corner, entertainment, a petting zoo and more.
“We had huge crowds last year, and we’re really expecting huge crowds again this year,” said Pritchett.
For the full schedule, visit https://www.columbusdayballoons.com/schedule-of-events.html.
Details: 620-429-1492.
