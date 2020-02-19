JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — When Missourians head to the polls on March 10 for the presidential primaries, they can vote in whichever party’s primary they choose — they just have to tell the poll workers which ballot they want.
With President Donald Trump all but assured the Republican Party’s nomination, Missouri Republicans could vote for whichever Democratic candidate they’d prefer to see him run against. In a year with multiple competitive primaries, like 2016, unaffiliated voters could vote for whichever candidate they like the most, regardless of their party.
But not everyone thinks it’s a good idea to let voters of different parties have a say in another party’s nominee. State Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Republic, has proposed a bill that would close Missouri’s primaries, requiring voters to register with a party in order to vote in its primary. It was heard Wednesday by the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee.
The Republican and Democratic parties are private organizations, like Verizon or AT&T, Taylor said. AT&T doesn’t let the Verizon board of directors elect its president because the Verizon board is only concerned with what’s in the best interest of Verizon, he said. Under Missouri’s open primary system, Democratic or Republican voters can vote in the other party’s election, influencing the nominee of a party they don’t support, Taylor said.
“That’s not democracy — that’s cheating, in my opinion,” he said. “Even though it’s allowed under law, it compromises the integrity of the vote.”
Under Taylor’s proposal, a voter could only vote in the primary of the party to which he or she is registered. Unaffiliated voters couldn’t vote for candidates in any primary, but they could still vote on noncandidate questions on the ballot, such as a constitutional amendment or a local tax issue.
Taylor’s bill would allow any party to opt out of the closed primary and run its own caucus or primary election at its own expense.
As it’s written, the bill would go into effect in 2021, but Taylor said he intends to change that to 2026 to allow voters and election officials more time to prepare.
Opposition
Rick Watson, Henry County clerk and president of Missouri Association of County Clerks, along with a few lawmakers on the committee, voiced opposition to Taylor’s bill.
The registration with a party in order to vote in that party's primary would have to be done at least 23 weeks before the primary election, though Taylor said he was open to changing that requirement. Candidates don’t have to file for the Aug. 4 primaries until March 31, 18 weeks before the election.
Watson said a lot of hostility some voters have shown toward poll workers is over issues with registration, such as not registering before the four-week deadline or not registering again after moving to a different county.
“If we add one layer of requirement that, should they have a change in philosophy, they would have to change their political party affiliation six months prior to the next primary election, I think that would cause frustration,” Watson said.
Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale, said Taylor’s bill could take away from the already limited voice Republicans have in St. Louis County elections. When voting on positions like county prosecutor, the winner is decided by the Democratic primary, Windham said. Republicans may want to vote for whom they see as the less liberal option in that primary because they know they won’t get a Republican elected, he said.
Windham wants to go in the other direction from Taylor, adopting the “top two” system used in Washington and California, where all candidates run on the same primary ballot, and the top two face each other in a general election. His bill has not been assigned to a committee.
Nine states have closed primaries like Taylor is proposing. Fifteen states, including Missouri, have open primaries; voters can vote in any primary regardless of party affiliation. Many states are somewhere in the middle.
Louisiana completely forgoes primaries. All candidates run in the general election, and the top two candidates face each other in a runoff election if nobody gets a majority of the first round of votes.
Prior attempt
A similar bill that Rep. Dan Stacy, R-Blue Springs, proposed last year received initial approval from the Missouri House with a 78-72 vote, but it was never voted on for final approval and did not advance to the Senate.
Committee Chairman Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, said he recalled testimony from last year that the proposal was an attempt by Republicans to limit Democrats' influence on elections. Presidential primaries this year have shown that’s not the case, Shaul argued.
In South Carolina, some tea party groups are encouraging Republican voters to take advantage of the open primary system and vote for Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, according to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.
On a website set up to coordinate the effort, backers say it’s an extension of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s Operation Chaos, in which he encouraged Republicans in open primary states to vote for then-Sen. Hillary Clinton to prolong the Democratic primary process in 2008. In 2016, some liberal commentators encouraged Democrats in open primary states to vote for Sen. Marco Rubio in order to stop Trump, according to The Washington Post.
