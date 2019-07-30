Commissioners of the Joplin Housing Authority have filed a letter of response with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development outlining the steps that will be taken to address a substandard management rating the operation received in an annual review.
The lower than usual score for the authority was largely related to a higher rate of vacancies that occurred last year and did not involve any financial problems, according to discussion by the board of commissioners. The board was notified of the score in a June 21 letter from HUD.
In the annual HUD assessment of the operation, high scores were earned for the overall condition of the low-income housing properties and the handling of the authority's bills and finances. But the turnover rate of its rentals left the operation a half-percentage point shy of earning the points it needed to earn a higher performance score.
The authority had 65 turnovers of its 275 rentals during the 2018 audit year.
In an analysis by the housing authority's executive director, Matt Moran, one-fourth of those vacancies were caused by voluntary separations, which means that tenants left for their own reasons.
Some of the vacated units, about one-fifth, were abandoned by renters without notice to the authority.
A similar number of renters were evicted from the program because of failure to pay the rent.
There also were some transfers to other units for tenants who wanted to downsize the size of their apartment or because of a need to repair damage to a unit for reasons such as weather-related flooding.
The other vacancies were the result of illness or death of the renters.
Moran reported to HUD that "Our ability to control most of these situations is somewhat limited." One reason is because housing for people with limited incomes is competitive in the Joplin market, he said.
Another is that though the authority works with tenants in arrears to try to allow time for them to catch up, abandonment and terminations "are often related to families who struggle too much financially (along with other problems) to keep a home with us."
Board members discussed at a special meeting earlier this month that speeding up the cleaning and repairing of units between rentals might help lessen the vacancy time and move that score higher. To do that, they supported hiring an additional maintenance person and asked Moran to look for someone with carpentry skills.
"Our board has historically supported restoring our homes at turnaround to near-new condition as much as possible for the benefit of the property and the neighborhood around it, as well as to maintain our ability to remain competitive with other affordable housing developments in the area," the commissioners wrote in the response letter.
Moran told the board Monday he has put out advertising for the job though no applications had yet been received from people with carpentry or construction skills.
In the reply letter, commissioners told HUD, "Reducing the number of move-outs and vacancies is a priority for us." Housing authority staff will work on reviewing the policies to determine if people on the waiting list for housing can be placed quicker.
There also was a deduction of points because of the amount of delinquencies or uncollected rental debts owed to the authority.
Moran is addressing that issue by looking at whether to reduce the write-off time of the debts from six months to three months.
Other steps to be taken include:
• Evaluating wait-list procedures.
• Providing more education of tenants on lease enforcement.
• Monitor vacancies and reasons for them and look at the impact of new housing developments financed with tax credits on affordable housing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.