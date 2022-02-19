City officials are ready to deploy a first strategy to address declining neighborhoods.
Members of the City Council will be asked at a meeting Tuesday to approve the launch of the Housing Revitalization Plan and a $1 million budget allocation to fund the program.
It is one of the initiatives for community and city improvements that are to eventually be paid for with proceeds from the city's new use tax. Voters narrowly approved the tax in November under a ballot question titled "Proposition Action."
The housing program would initially be funded from general fund balance because collections have not yet produced the $1 million needed for it.
The program will offer incentives to builders or developers who construct new homes and meet city criteria for the subsidy.
Those requirements are:
• The new home must replace an existing single-family home that is dilapidated.
• Home design must complement the neighborhood.
• Incentives are paid upon initial assessment by county assessor.
If council authorization is given, the program will start April 1. Applications can then be submitted to the city and they will be reviewed with up to five incentives awarded.
The housing plan involves 12 action plans that are intended to address declining conditions in neighborhoods. Incentives are intended to help interest builders and developers by offsetting the buyer's costs to obtain a dilapidated property and tear down the existing structure.
In other business, there is to be an update on the plans for construction of a fire station tied to the half-cent public safety sales tax. Voters authorized the tax in 2006 to fund added police and fire jobs, and brick and mortar projects such as the Public Safety Training Center and fire stations.
Details about the project will be presented at the council meeting Tuesday. The meeting is being conducted Tuesday because city operations will observe Monday as the Presidents Day holiday.
The estimated cost to build the station is $4.7 million. It is to be located on the east side of Joplin at 30th Street and County Road 220 in the area of the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park. Two acres were purchased there in 2006.
Fire department personnel have worked with the architect, Paragon Architecture, to design the station.
The council also will be asked to authorize contracts for several wastewater treatment plant projects and design of a bridge for the Tin Cup Trail project in south Joplin.
There also is a quarterly update to be given by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and MoKan Partnership.
