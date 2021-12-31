With wintry weather projected to arrive in the region on Saturday, Joplin city officials are offering safety tips to reduce the risk of injury to people or property.
• Prepare an emergency kit that contains water and canned or dried food, a battery-powered radio, a flashlight, extra batteries, prescription medications, a first-aid kit and copies of insurance policies, deeds and other important records. Families should set aside one gallon of water per person per day, to last three days, and a three-day supply of nonperishable food per person. If there's an infant in the house, include formula and baby food.
• Avoid ice-covered walkways due to the risk of falling. Wear snow boots, take short steps and use handrails for balance.
• Avoid driving, if possible. If necessary, drive with caution and avoid traveling on ice-covered roads, overpasses and bridges.
• Limit outdoor time during extreme cold temperatures and monitor for signs of frostbite or hypothermia. Layer clothing with loose-fitting, lightweight items. Wear a hat, scarf and mittens.
• Know the warning signs for hypothermia, an abnormally low body temperature. Continued exposure to cold temperatures can cause confusion, drowsiness, clumsiness and exhaustion. Do not ignore shivering, which is a sign that the body is losing heat. If shivering persists, go indoors.
• Know the signs and symptoms for frostbite, or injury to the body caused by freezing. Frostbite mostly affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes. Signs include tingling and numbness, white or grayish yellow areas of skin, and skin that feels waxy.
• Tasks such as shoveling snow, pushing stranded vehicles or even walking can cause exhaustion and overexertion leading to heart attacks. Pay close attention to physical health, weather conditions and the stress associated with the task.
• Practice proper fire safety precautions. Never leave a fire unattended, use space heaters according to the manufacturer’s instructions and install a working smoke detector.
• Keep water running at a trickle to help prevent pipes from freezing.
• Check on family, friends and neighbors who could be at high risk of cold-related injury or illness, including the elderly, those who are ill and people without access to adequate heat.
• Provide proper shelter for pets. If pets or livestock must remain outdoors, provide fresh water and food supplies on a regular basis.
