The first time Kimberly Grizzle experienced a full-blown migraine, she misinterpreted it for a life-ending stroke.
“It seared my brain,” the Carl Junction resident said. “(I thought) I was about to die.”
She’s never forgotten that moment: it was a beautiful summer day, with the sun shining and a nice southern breeze blowing outside her window. She was in her office, sitting at her desk beneath the fluorescent lights, when “I felt a slight ping on the left side of my head.” Visual distortion followed, “blurry with black spots like I had just stared too long into a light or camera flash.”
Blinking rapidly and other symptoms quickly followed — overwhelming nausea, vertigo, fear and confusion; so much of the latter that she left work and drove home, rather than to the doctor’s office or nearby hospital. “I have no idea how I drove home, however … I could not get to my bed fast enough. No light, no sound, and I buried my head deep inside the down comforter.”
Sound familiar? For sufferers of migraines, her story certainly is a blueprint. After 20-plus years of these migraines pounding her brain like a violent surf, Grizzle can identify the signs when one is brewing on the horizon, she said; after all, she has two to three of them each month. For those who have never suffered through the “mother of all headaches,” however, it can be “one of the worst things a person can experience,” she said. “What I can say about a migraine is that it is debilitating, excruciating, exhausting, agonizing, immobilizing, uncontrollable and an inconvenience.”
Managing the migraine
June is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month, and a recent study conducted by both the National Headache Foundation and the Coalition for Headache and Migraine Patients found that, during the COVID-19 pandemic beginning last March, migraine attacks among Americans spiked by 70% — primarily because of the additional layers of stress.
While Dr. Amanda Lewton, a family practice doctor at Mercy’s Neosho clinic, hasn’t personally noticed an increased number of migraines in her patients, “there is definitely a lot of stress going on that can turn into headaches,” she said.
“If it is stress-related headaches, we try ibuprofen or Tylenol first,” she said. “We also try to minimize stress, sometimes that includes helping with sleep and getting more exercise. If those don’t work, I will try propranolol as that helps with anxiety and migraines. Sometimes we need to add an antidepressant to help with anxiety, stress or depression.”
Freeman Health System’s Dr. Gulshan Uppal, who soon plans to start a local headache clinic, said migraines have long plagued Americans, with 40 million people in America suffering from them, including 1-in-5 women.
“A migraine consists of nausea, lack of focus, feeling tired before and after the headache so just not the headache part is important, the whole spectrum of migraines ... can affect someone for a week almost,” Uppal said.
Treatments for migraines can include Botox injections and medications, he said. While stress in both men and women, and hormonal changes in women, are common causes, something as simple as dehydration can have a major influence. When people are dehydrated, they lose fluid throughout the body, including the brain. That makes the brain temporarily shrink and pull away from the skull, which can cause migraines. When enough liquids are consumed, the brain plumps back up.
Migraines and age
Webb City resident Doloris Conway Gladden used to suffer at least one migraine per week during her pre-teen years, describing them as the “worst kind of headaches.” The only relief she found was to fall asleep inside a dark room, swallowing ibuprofen, with lots of crying from the pain and praying “that it would go away.”
“It’s not like a sinus headache or stress headache, a migraine affects every part of your body,” the 49-year-old said. “Your world just comes to a screeching halt when you get one. You feel like your head is going to explode and your eyes are going to pop out from the pressure. Light hurts; sound hurts; touch hurts; movement hurts — it makes you nauseated and vomit when it gets really bad.”
Today, she gets maybe one migraine a year, a remarkable improvement, she said; they’ve diminished with age, which makes her think her aches and pains were affected by internal hormonal shifts more than anything else. Still, she added, “I wouldn’t wish a migraine on my worst enemy.”
The young aren’t spared
While migraines generally affect people ages 35 to 45, it can strike any age group. Just ask 24-year-old Hannah McNutt about them. The former Joplin resident suffered through her first migraine while in the second grade.
“They are truly one of the worst pains I’ve ever experienced; you are in so much pain but, unlike a sprained ankle, you can’t put ice on it and elevate it,” she said.
The best way she’s discovered to ward off the pain, she said, is to lie down in a dark room with eyes closed and a cold wash cloth covering the face, with lavender and peppermint oils scenting the air. “And if I can catch it early enough, medication will help. The hardest part is when you’re forced to push through them, like when I’m at work — I don’t have the opportunity to do what I need to do,” such as lying down in a dark room.
Neosho resident Karol Mayer would give herself injections of Imitrex; she said Demerol would only dampen the migraine symptoms, not stop them altogether. Imitrex was the only medication that could effectively block her headaches. “I was so happy something worked,” she said.
Migraines not limited to gender
While a vast majority of migraine sufferers are women, men suffer from them too.
“I have had them for about 30 years now and they’re typically called migraines with aura. The doctors tell me that there is no cause or triggers for them, they just happen randomly,” said Joplin resident Jim Whitney. How random? He won’t get a single migraine for six months, and then over a two-week period he might get five or six.
When one does occur, Whitney said, he’ll get a small visual disturbance, like a hole in his vision, which increases into a colorful aura — “it looks like one of those kaleidoscopes that we used to hold up to the sun when we were kids, except it appears in my vision as zigzag lines that move.”
During an attack, he’ll lose up to 40% of his vision before the pain begins, which starts out over his right eye and spreads out, causing mild nausea. Both pain and nausea worsen if he moves his head.
“The doctors have tried so many things, everything from Imitrex to Botox, and nothing has worked,” he said. “One of my neurologists this past year prescribed Nurtec, and it actually does make it a little better. I’ve had them for so long that I am able to still work through them because I know it will be gone in 48 hours.”
Self-education is key
Grizzle said self-education is the best way to prepare for migraines.
“Educating yourself with an understanding of migraine basics: symptoms, causes, diagnosis, treatment and an open dialogue with your physician is the first step to managing and, hopefully, controlling chronic migraines.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.