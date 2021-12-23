They’re commonly heard descriptions of one's emotional state — the “winter blues” and the “winter blahs” — but there are some hidden truths behind their centuries-old meanings. Licensed counselors say there are direct connections between depression and the lack of winter sunlight.
There’s even a name for this type of depression — seasonal affective disorder. Its symptoms of feeling down and depressed — or worse — are all too familiar to an estimated 10 million Americans each winter.
People — mostly women, who are four times as likely as men to suffer SAD symptoms — grow sad, cry, stay inside, wear pajamas, live near a couch and be unable stand the sight of dark clouds and gray skies overhead. They instinctively crave splashes of yellow sunshine and the colorful greens and blues of spring and summer, which may seem to some a lifetime away.
SAD “is due to changes in the amount of sunlight,” said Steve Bearden, licensed counselor and community educator at Ozark Center Hope Spring in Joplin
Winter’s reduced sunlight, in essence, “leads to mood changes, and people can begin experiencing a sadness, or what may be described as a 'winter blues' type of feeling,” he said.
Think of it: People can get up and drive to work in darkness, Bearden said. They may work for most of the day inside an office or room lacking windows. When driving home from work, the sun has already slipped below the western horizon. SAD can be triggered in some people as early as November, when clocks nationwide are set back an hour.
“So many people really haven’t any access to sunlight whatsoever. … Their chemistry is a bit mixed up as a result, and it does create mood changes,” he said.
When this happens, some people experience emerging feelings of sadness and sluggishness. They have difficulties working or concentrating, or they may experience a visible lack of energy. Sometimes people sleep too much; other times, they suffer from insomnia. They may experience dramatic changes in weight, or they may feel agitated at the world for no viable reason.
The good news? The shortest day of the year, the winter solstice, has already passed. It took place Tuesday.
“If you talk to your weatherman, he’ll tell you that from here on out, days will start getting longer (with) daylight, and that should be good news for people,” Bearden said.
However, winter can last months, and there are the gloomy months of January and February looming large.
SAD symptoms “will oft-times carry us through the winter and into early spring, at which point … many of the symptoms will gradually subside as a result of more sunlight,” Bearden said. “But right through February and into early March, people can really feel” the lack of sunlight and the long, bland months of Old Man Winter.
Treatments
Although counseling with a professional is a proven and safe method to stave off SAD-induced depression, many people try to self-manage their symptoms before seeking professional help, Bearden said. There are treatments available, he said, that are very successful.
Light therapy, for example, can work wonders, he said. SAD sufferers can use a special light box or a light visor that “emits artificial but extremely bright light” in the fall and winter, when people are most likely to be depressed.
“Studies have been done that 15 to 30 minutes in front of a light box for a week can help improve moods,” he said.
He also recommends people get outside more, despite the often nasty weather and lower temperatures that accompany winter.
“We tend to be indoors more (at work) and at home. … So during the day, when you’re taking a break or you’re on your lunch period, take that time to get outside — even on a cloudy day — and experience some sunshine,” Bearden said.
He also suggests making contact with friends and family or those who have drifted away. Getting involved with community events, such as those sponsored by the city or a church, can work wonders. He also urges people to tackle things they’ve wanted to do for a long time: to start a hobby, to learn a new language or to read that book on the nearby shelf. The key is for people to challenge themselves and to do something that’s fun and enjoyable, he said.
Doing some or all of these things, he continued, “can make a dramatic effect on how you feel and can help your body regulate moods.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.