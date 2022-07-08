Want to see something that has been in space?
You'll soon be able to when EaglePicher displays three nickel hydrogen batteries that have powered the Hubble Space Telescope as it orbited 340 miles above Earth. Following a 2009 service mission to the $1.5 billion space telescope by the Space Shuttle Atlantis, the used batteries made their way back home to Joplin, where they were originally built.
Learn more in a story from reporter Kevin McClintock. You'll find it online at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's print edition.
Over the weekend, you'll also find:
- Details about the Joplin School District's upcoming bus camp for kindergarten and first-grade students.
- A summary of the millions of dollars that have been poured into the U.S. Senate race in Missouri.
- Coverage of Carver Day, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.
Enjoy the weekend. Stay cool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.