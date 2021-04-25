Two Native American tribes in Northeast Oklahoma have collectively received more than $3.6 million in federal grants for housing projects.
The Wyandotte Nation received a grant worth $1.34 million. The Quapaw Nation received nearly $2.31 million. The funds are part of approximately $90 million in grants awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development earlier this month to 24 tribes and tribally designated housing entities across the country to support new housing construction, housing rehabilitation and critical infrastructure projects.
“This past year was a stark reminder of just how important access to safe, stable housing is — especially in tribal communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Marcia L. Fudge, the HUD secretary, in a statement. “The funding HUD is awarding ... will support much needed affordable housing investments in Indian Country.”
The funds were awarded through HUD’s Indian Housing Block Grant competitive program to help construct new housing units for low-income families living in tribal communities, HUD officials said in a news release announcing the grants. It is projected that this round of grant funding will support the construction of approximately 350 new housing units, which will help spur economic opportunities in these communities, according to HUD.
“The Indian Housing Block Grant enables us to develop, maintain and operate affordable housing in safe and healthy environments here on our tribal lands, and to provide affordable housing that benefit low- to moderate-income tribal families,” Wyandotte Chief Billy Friend said in an email to the Globe. “It helps us in achieving our overall tribal mission, which is to improve the quality of life for all tribal citizens. Providing more housing opportunities is a key component of our three- to five-year strategic plan, and this grant will help us in achieving these goals.”
The Wyandotte Nation also was a recipient of an Indian Housing Block Grant during HUD’s first round of awards in December 2019, according to federal records. It received more than $1.38 million at the time. Also in that first round of grant awards, the Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma, based in Miami, received $3 million.
