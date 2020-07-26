A “masterpiece of engineering and a work of art” is reportedly how Leonardo da Vinci once described the human foot.
With its five toes, arch and more, the foot becomes the terminal part of the leg, by which a vertebrate — in this case, a human — can use to stand upright.
It’s no wonder, then, how the days of summer put a lot of wear and tear on a person’s feet thanks to a plethora of outdoor activities. Going barefoot or wearing flip-flops or sandals can cause a variety of ailments for feet, including sunburn, dry or cracked skin and the potential for scrapes, cuts and bruises.
Dr. David Blancho, a podiatric medical specialist at Orthopaedic Specialists of the Four States, said the first thing a person can do, when caring for their feet, is to make sure they are wearing the correct shoes for the activity. For example, those going on a strenuous hike should wear hiking boots rather than flip-flops, and runners should wear tennis shoes rather than sandals.
Other help can include custom orthopedics that insert into a person’s shoes or over-the-counter arch support inserts.
Without proper foot support, Blancho said, conditions such as plantar fasciitis or tendinitis can develop.
Plantar fasciitis is a disorder of the connective tissue that supports the arch of the foot, which typically results in a pain in the heel and bottom of the foot. Tendinitis is the inflammation of a tendon, most commonly from overuse. It often causes pain in the foot’s arch or on the inside of the ankle.
“Stretching regularly or creating daily movement (for the feet and lower legs) can also prevent tendinitis and plantar fasciitis,” Blancho said. “If you are going to start a new activity, start slow and build up. If you go from zero to 5K, you increase the risk for foot and ankle injuries as well as stress fractures.”
Dehydration, which often accompanies outdoor activities, is also a concern, as a person’s hydration can affect how their muscles and tendons work. A lack of hydration can also cause dry skin, which leads to cracked feet. Using an emollient-enhanced lotion is a source of treatment for dry or cracked heels.
Tick and insect bites can also take place around and on feet if a person is going barefoot or not wearing closed-toe shoes. If a rash develops on a person’s foot due to a bite, Blancho recommends they seek medical treatment as soon as possible.
Diabetic concerns
People with diabetes face a variety of additional foot concerns ranging from issues surrounding neuropathy to infections starting from a cut. Blancho said he recommends diabetic patients refrain from going barefoot and instead wear good shoes or quality sandals.
“They should check their feet daily or on a regular basis” for cuts or other wounds, Blancho said. “They should also change their socks throughout the day to prevent blisters.”
He recommends people wear socks made from synthetic or acrylic materials rather than cotton because they help wick sweat away from the body. Low-profile wool socks are also an option.
Neuropathy comes into play, Blancho said, when diabetic patients hurt their foot but remain unaware of the injury due to a lack of nerve sensation. A diabetic patient may not realize the wound exists until it becomes infected.
Going barefoot with neuropathy on a hot, sunny day could lead to a second-degree burn on the top of the foot because of sunburn or a third-degree burn on the sole due to stepping on a hot sidewalk or parking lot.
“If a diabetic’s foot gets infected, they will need a higher level of care,” Blancho said, adding this comes into play especially if the person’s blood sugar is elevated because an uncontrolled blood sugar can impact the body’s ability to fight off infections.
For those choosing to go barefoot or wear sandals, Blancho recommends they put sunscreen on their feet — especially if they will be out in the sun for an extended period of time.
