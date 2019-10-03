NEOSHO, Mo. — The Humane Society of the United States announced Thursday that it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the suspected live-skinning of a pet beagle in Neosho.
The female beagle named Sparkle was found Sept. 23 on the edge of a wooded area on the northwest side of Neosho with about three-quarters of her skin removed and in obvious pain. The dog had to be put down to end her suffering.
"It takes a truly callous person to skin a dog alive, and it's completely heart-breaking to imagine the suffering this dog endured," Amanda Good, state director for the Humane Society in Missouri, said in a news release announcing the new reward offer.
Good said the organization hopes the money will encourage anyone with information "about this terrible crime" to come forward with what they know, "not only to seek justice for this animal, but also to ensure the safety of the entire community." The Humane Society's news release notes the connection between animal cruelty and human violence that has been well documented by scientists working in the fields of criminology, law enforcement and medicine.
A reward of $3,000 already was being offered through the Neosho Police Department to aid its investigation of the suspected case of animal cruelty. That reward — established with donations from local contributors — appeared to be growing Thursday, according to Neosho police Lt. Jason Baird. He noted hearing from a would-be contributor who intends to kick in another $2,000.
Baird said the Humane Society offer would make the total reward money offered somewhere about $10,000, with police still hopeful of attracting new viable tips for the investigation.
Investigators have not located a crime scene as yet but believe the dog was skinned during the daytime of Sept. 23. She had been left inside her owner's home in the 1300 block of Lou Ida Drive while the owner was attending a sporting event. The dog may have gotten out on her own through an unsecured door of the residence. Police have found no signs of a break-in.
Sparkle was spotted by a resident on the edge of a wooded area behind some houses in the Greenwood addition. The resident called police after seeing her condition.
