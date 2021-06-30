Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into the efforts to find homes for plenty of furry friends.
The Joplin Humane Society has taken in hundreds of animals in June — so many that the center is seeking foster families to help care for them.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe, and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce turning in his resignation.
- A bill that expands orders of protection for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
- A concert to honor a composer's life and career.
We hope your week is going well, and that you have a pleasant evening.
