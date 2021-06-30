Joplin Humane Society

Labrador retriever/pit bull mix sibling pups Bruno and Banjo peer from their kennel at the Joplin Humane Society on Wednesday. Officials say foster families are needed for the youngest residents of the animal shelter. Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into the efforts to find homes for plenty of furry friends.

The Joplin Humane Society has taken in hundreds of animals in June — so many that the center is seeking foster families to help care for them.

