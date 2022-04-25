Today in the Globe newsroom we got excited to learn about kitties returning to the mall.
The Joplin Humane Society will return to Northpark Mall with their Tiny Tigers cat lounge in June. The concept let mall visitors interact with cats that were available for adoption in a setting where the little kittehs could run around and play with some freedom, expressing their natural personalities.
We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Actions taken during tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
- Summer school enrollment opening in Joplin.
- A resolution about fallen police officers from Missouri's U.S. senators.
We hope you have a wonderful evening.
