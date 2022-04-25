Cat lounge

Tempy, a male kitten, snuggles inside 9-year-old Mason Brinkley's ball cap at the Tiny Tigers Lounge and Adoption Center in Northpark Mall in July 2019. Globe file 

Today in the Globe newsroom we got excited to learn about kitties returning to the mall. 

The Joplin Humane Society will return to Northpark Mall with their Tiny Tigers cat lounge in June. The concept let mall visitors interact with cats that were available for adoption in a setting where the little kittehs could run around and play with some freedom, expressing their natural personalities. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

