CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Roughly 200 children, families and senior citizens visited Carl Junction’s new community library Tuesday in the media room of the Community Center after volunteer organizers cut the ribbon, marking its official launch.
It was an emotional event for those organizers, known as Carl Junction’s Next Chapter, who as a committee worked countless hours to establish the library after their tax proposal was rejected by voters in April. Carl Junction had been the largest municipality in Jasper County without a library.
About 6,000 books line the shelves and walls of the media room, where the group used every inch available. Another 3,000 to 4,000 books remain in storage and will be rotated in gradually. Books, both fiction and nonfiction, were donated by area residents.
After seeing the crowd’s reaction, LaDonna Allen, city councilwoman and committee volunteer, said creating the community library was worth the hundreds of hours the group spent on the project.
“Seeing the smile on people’s faces makes it all worth it,” she said. “I’ve gotten more hugs in the last 20 minutes, thanking us for this. Everybody is smiling — from senior citizens to little bitty kids.”
One by one, the excited youngsters entered the new library where they collected their purple crayons and their own copies of the children’s book “Harold and the Purple Crayon.” They sat on the floor and gathered around Vicky Mieseler, chief administrative officer of Ozark Center, the presenting sponsor of the event. She read the book to them.
Mieseler, a Carl Junction resident, said she knew volunteers on the committee and didn’t need any convincing when asked if Ozark Center would sponsor the event. The center decorated the media room with purple balloon figures from the book, provided the children with crayons and their own copies of the book, as well as cookies and juice boxes.
“I read this book when it first came out as a child,” Mieseler said. “When I saw they had decided that’s the theme they wanted to go with, I thought this was so cool because imagination can take a child to so many different places, especially children who have trauma and really difficult situations in their lives. Imagination can really help them through those times.”
Doodle stations were set up to allow the children to create their own drawings and visions of Carl Junction. Long lines formed where people signed up for library cards. The committee had already distributed 220 library cards within the first hour.
Aspen Winkfield, 4, and her father, Jason, sat near the children’s section reading a book about Disney princesses. Aspen said she can’t wait to take the book home and check out other books.
“It gives us a lot more opportunities to read books because otherwise, you would have to drive to Joplin and pay the out-of-town fee,” Jason Winkfield said. “I’m really excited for this, and I think it will be a stepping stone for it to grow larger.”
His wife, Crystal, serves as the vice president of Carl Junction’s Next Chapter. She helped sign children up for their very first library cards.
“I’m probably going to cry once it’s all over with because I’m so happy to see such a big turnout,” she said. “It just proves that there is a need and a desire for a library in the town.”
Gary Stubblefield, volunteer with the committee, said it felt good to see this many people show up but that it’s only the first step of an ongoing project. The group has filed for 501(c)(3) status and is already exploring options for expansion.
“All along, this has been called Carl Junction’s Next Chapter, and the story has just begun,” he said. “The story is still being written.”
