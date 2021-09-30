PINEVILLE, Mo. — Hundreds gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion of the Bella Vista Bypass with a ribbon-cutting at the Missouri-Arkansas state line.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson were joined by transportation officials from both states as well as about 500 residents and other dignitaries to cut the ribbon on the bypass, a section of highway that completes Interstate 49 from Kansas City to Fort Smith, Arkansas.
The bypass, built in six sections over the past 10 years in Arkansas and Missouri, is a little more than 20 miles long, with about 15 miles in Arkansas and 5 miles in Missouri. It cost in excess of $200 million to build.
Toby Teeter, former director of the Joplin Chamber of Commerce who recently moved to Bentonville, Arkansas, and works for the University of Arkansas, said the new highway is a godsend to anyone who travels routinely between Joplin and Northwest Arkansas.
“When you look at going from Joplin to Bentonville, the clog that has been Bella Vista. The biggest issue is that during rush hour, it can slow you down anywhere from five to 30 minutes depending on the traffic,” Teeter said. “So this solves two problems now. It’s going to be a shorter distance, shorter time, but the variable of the traffic is going to be removed, so now as a commuter, you can get in your car and you know you’re exactly 55 minutes door to door, and it’s going to be consistent because you’re going to hop on the interstate and come off the interstate.”
The ribbon-cutting created an unusual gathering of two state governors, two state transportation directors and almost the entirety of the transportation commissions of both states.
Lorie Tudor, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, explained why so many would gather for this kind of event.
“It’s not every day we get the opportunity to celebrate the opening of a project at a state line with our neighboring states,” Tudor said. “That’s a very rare opportunity, but even more rare is opening an interstate at the state line. It’s exactly what the Bella Vista bypass is. It’s the missing link between Fort Smith and Kansas City, and now this 20-mile segment is complete and we’re going to have a 265-mile portion of I-49 completed, and that is really something to say.”
Hutchinson said the project was decades in the making and worth the wait.
“Whenever you look at what’s happening in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, our economies are growing and we’re boosting, but if we do not have this kind of investment in infrastructure, then we will not keep up and keep the growing economy,” Hutchinson said. “So while this is not going to mean we’ll be prosperous in the future, it sure means we’re not going to stymie the growth we already have by not having this project completed. So this is an incredible economic opportunity for tourism, for business.”
Parson said he believes completion of the bypass shows that Missouri and Arkansas are moving in the right directions.
“When I had the opportunity to become governor of the state of Missouri, the one thing I surely said was the two things that would make the difference in our state were workforce development and infrastructure,” Parson said. “I have not changed one bit from those two priorities in my administration. This highway, yes, it’s going to be a lot safer, yes, it’s going to be more convenient, but I guarantee you it will also drive the economy of both of our states because it will be an opportunity, and for some of you who will be around to see it, you will see businesses follow this interstate. They always do, they always will, and it’s going to be a great opportunity for both of our states.”
Patrick McKenna, director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, talked about the nearly 50-year history of the project.
“Starting in the 1970s, Missouri started the process of four-laning U.S. Highway 71 south of Nevada,” McKenna said. “Into the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, we had projects including building four-lane freeway sections of U.S. Highway 71 in Barton, Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties.”
The project stalled in the late 2000s because while Missouri had saved the money for its part of the Bella Vista bypass, Arkansas didn’t have the money to build its part. So Missouri took the money it had and spent it upgrading U.S. Highway 71 to interstate status.
“In the 2000s, projects were built to upgrade the existing four-lane highways, where needed, north of Joplin through Harrisonville,” McKenna said. “All upgrades, including construction of the new interchanges, overpasses and outer roads, and the elimination of all at-grade crossings and intersections, were completed by December 2012, and I tell you, that is a huge improvement in safety for the public that uses that highway. Eliminating those at-grade crossings, that saves lives.”
That left a new four-lane link from Kansas City into Arkansas, with a bottleneck in Bella Vista, where traffic that had been traveling on an interstate suddenly having to navigate traffic signals and at-grade crossings for about 10 miles before coming out onto interstate highway again.
In 2011, Arkansas voters approved a half-cent sales tax for road construction that gave Arkansas the money for its part of the bypass just as Missouri was spending the last of the money it had reserved for the bypass.
Arkansas built its segments; then in 2017, the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission made the unusual decision to apply for a $25 million federal grant, then give that money to Missouri to jump-start getting its part of the bypass finished.
The planning commission’s area includes McDonald County, allowing it to make that move, and it helped Missouri come up with the $70 million needed to finish its 5 miles of highway and an interchange at Highway 90 between Jane and Noel.
Pineville Mayor Greg Sweeten, who also is the director of McDonald County Emergency Management, said the bypass completion will be great for his community.
“The more traffic you can get the better,” Sweeten said. “We’ve had people move to the area. They drive down the highway, they see the beautiful Ozarks here, and they will move here to our area. We gained 20 or 30 people during the last census, and we attribute that to just people coming to this area on this highway.
“Ever since I’ve moved here, I’ve heard about the highway eventually going to happen, and today it’s done. Just watching the different sections of it open and the things that’s happened, it’s a godsend.”
