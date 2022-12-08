The Joplin Public Library has received funding for 600 short- and long-term mobile hot spots that will be available for checkout by patrons, library officials announced Thursday.
The mobile hot spots are capable of providing Wi-Fi for up to 15 devices. Short-term hot spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis for a checkout period of 21 days. Long-term hot spots may be checked out for up to one year, until the program ends on Nov. 30, 2023.
The hot spots may be checked out at the library, 1901 E. 20th St., during regular business hours. They will be made available to library cardholders who do not have reliable internet access. As part of the funding agreement, cardholders are required to sign and return a statement that they would otherwise lack access to internet equipment or services sufficient to meet their household needs.
"In today's world, almost everyone needs digital access," library director Jeana Gockley said in a statement. "As a public library, we are continually looking for ways to provide this access for our many users. We are grateful to the federal government for providing these funds and allowing the library the ability to increase connection and learning for our community members."
The purchase was made possible by the Federal Communication Commission's Emergency Connectivity Fund, a federal program that provides funding to schools and libraries for internet connectivity and technology.
