JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As new technologies spurred a boom in use of the weedkiller dicamba, complaints of damage to crops on neighboring farms overwhelmed the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
The department now is asking the Missouri General Assembly for help to get a handle on the complaints, which have grown into a backlog of nearly 600 cases of alleged dicamba misuse that have been investigated.
Before the dicamba boom, the department handled 75 to 85 complaints a year for pesticide misuse. Between 2017 and 2019, it received more than 1,000 complaints, mainly for damage caused by dicamba. The department investigates those complaints to determine if damage was caused by someone not following the instructions on the weedkiller's label.
The state’s backlog of cases waiting for a determination went from zero in 2017 to 595 at the end of last year. The backlog means the department is trying to catch up with complaints made years ago. It hasn’t completed any investigations into complaints from 2018 or 2019. The department is asking for four additional investigator positions to add to its current crew of 10 as well as two case review specialists, a new position.
Dicamba has been around since the 1960s, and until a few years ago, it was mainly used in the winter and early spring to control broadleaf weeds before planting. In 2015, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Monsanto’s dicamba-resistant soybean and cotton seeds, and the Environmental Protection Agency followed over the next two years by approving dicamba formulations that could be sprayed over the top of dicamba-resistant crops during the growing season.
Before dicamba-resistant crops, about 231,000 pounds of the herbicide was spread every year. In 2017, Americans used more than 10 million pounds on cotton and soybean crops, according to the EPA.
Dicamba is popular among farmers because it can kill weeds that have developed resistance to other popular herbicides like glyphosate. In particular, dicamba can kill most Palmer amaranth, a difficult-to-control weed that is already resistant to popular herbicides.
Too many cases
State investigators split their time between routine inspections and responding to pesticide use complaints, said Dawn Wall, the pesticide program administrator. The issue is a lack of dedicated staff to review the pesticide cases, which is what the department is looking for with the two case-review positions.
“That’s the reason that we need those positions, so that we have folks that, 365 days a year, that’s what they’re doing,” Wall said.
When a producer has crop damage they suspect is from off-target herbicide or pesticide use, they can report it to the department and request an investigation. An investigator will visit the farm to collect photographs, samples and statements from the farmer. Then they’ll talk to applicators in the area and collect records.
It’s clear there’s been high turnover among the state’s investigators, Wall said. Of the eight investigators at the department in 2017, only one is still there. Wall said she couldn’t speculate on why people left the department or say if the spike in workload played a role.
“There’s no denying we have a lot of work here, and that’s not going to change,” Wall said. “But people leave for a variety of reasons.”
It takes two to three months to get a new investigator up to speed, and the department still has two vacant positions. But Wall said high turnover isn’t the culprit of the state’s backlog. They’ve still been able to go out and start investigations, she said, though the volume of complaints was at times more than the staff could handle.
After investigators collect information, it goes to a case reviewer who will review all evidence in a case and determine if anyone violated label instructions.
The department has two people who review cases, and they’re both coordinators in the pesticide program who have a lot of other responsibilities, Wall said. Reviewing a case involves carefully going over stacks of documents, and both reviewers look at each case to make sure they’re making the right decision, she said. Once they determine someone was at fault, they send a warning letter or a fine notice, Wall said.
The department already has the funds for the six new positions, which it expects to cost $628,596, Wall said. Last year, the Legislature increased several pesticide registration fees to cover the cost, and the investigators' positions are paid for by a combination of federal grants and the pesticide fees.
Uncertain future
After complaints peaked at 436 in 2018, there was a sharp drop-off to 141 in 2019.
Part of the reason there was less reported damage in 2019 was that flooding kept some producers from planting soybeans or cotton at all, Wall said. The EPA also changed the label instructions for dicamba in 2019 in an attempt to reduce off-target damage.
One change is that producers can now only apply dicamba solutions between one hour after sunrise to two hours before sunset to avoid temperature inversions that can suspend dicamba particles in the air and allow them to spread across neighboring fields.
The EPA also changed the label to add more instructions for cleaning tanks, something that Travis Jones, MU Extension agronomy specialist for Stoddard County, said has led to improvement. Tank contamination was a major culprit of the damage seen in the first few years dicamba-tolerant seeds were planted, he said. If applicators don’t triple-rinse their tanks and use a strong cleaning agent after spraying dicamba, they will cause damage to nonresistant plants if they spray them later, he said.
The drop in complaints has also been attributed to producers simply not complaining about damage. Of the farmers and private pesticide applicators who responded to a University of Missouri survey, 22% said they saw symptoms of dicamba injury near them, while just over half of commercial applicators and farm advisers said they did.
The vast majority of those didn’t report any damage to the state. Just 5% of farmers and private applicators, 17% of commercial applicators and a third of advisers said they did. Respondents estimated between 70% and 80% of dicamba damage in their area wasn’t reported to the department.
Issues nationwide
Dicamba has divided agricultural producers. Some see it as a threat to their crops and livelihood, and some see it as an effective tool to fight weeds. If damage continues, those producers fear they’ll lose that tool. It’s a fear for Bayer, which merged with Monsanto in 2018.
In February, a federal jury in Cape Girardeau ordered the company to pay $265 million to a Southeast Missouri peach producer whose trees were killed by off-target dicamba. The judgment could be a bad sign for Bayer, which is already facing dozens of other lawsuits over dicamba injury. It’s also facing lawsuits alleging its most popular weedkiller, RoundUp, causes cancer, which have already cost the company tens of millions of dollars.
The company has also been fighting back against efforts to get the EPA to ban spraying dicamba over the top of crops, a fight that will continue this year as the weedkiller’s label is up for renewal in December.
Some university researchers have also raised flags about how long dicamba will be effective against weeds that have already developed resistance to other herbicides, such as Palmer amaranth.
