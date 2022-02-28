People's Convoy

Seventy to 80 supporters atop of the Interstate 44 overpass on Connecticut Avenue cheered on the People's Convoy, a group of truckers protesting pandemic mandates, as they passed Monday morning through Joplin. The convoy is inspired by the Freedom Convoy, a similar group that organized protests in Canada. GLOBE | KIMBERLY BARKER

Today in the Globe newsroom we watched a protest on parade. 

As the People's Convoy, a 15-mile long group of truckers, drove along I-44 through Joplin, hundreds of residents lined up to show support. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • The city of Joplin picking up a MOSO CAPS program dropped by the school district.
  • Oklahoma's capital punishment procedure on trial.
  • The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

