Donors have raised a record amount for Ozarks Food Harvest and iHeartRadio Springfield's annual Hungerthon, and students at several area schools will benefit.
The four-day Hungerthon, hosted earlier this month, raised a record-breaking $260,422 for Ozarks Food Harvest's weekend backpack program, which provides nearly 1,600 children across Southwest Missouri with food to take home every Friday throughout the school year.
The backpacks typically contain six nutritious, easy-to-open meals for students — two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners, plus snacks and beverages. Examples of items often included are chicken salad, macaroni, mixed vegetables, corn, pears, mandarin oranges, fat-free white milk and chocolate milk, pretzels, hummus and oatmeal. Toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo and soap are also distributed to students at some rural schools.
Officials with Ozarks Food Harvest say 1 in 5 children faces hunger in Southwest Missouri, especially on the weekends when school meals aren't available. The Springfield-based organization is a Feeding America food bank that serves 270 hunger relief organizations across 28 counties.
“We’re so thankful for iHeartRadio’s partnership again this year to raise funds for our weekend backpack program,” said Bart Brown, president and CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest, in a statement. “It’s a blessing to live in a community that gives so generously to children facing hunger.”
Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks, has designated September as Hunger Action Month, and Friday as Hunger Action Day. The organization encourages Americans to support its initiatives to end hunger in the country by donating to or volunteering at area food pantries, advocating for hunger relief programs and raising awareness of hunger in communities.
“Many people may not give a daily meal much thought. For people facing hunger, a daily meal is not as simple,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, in a statement to mark Hunger Action Month. “Instead, it becomes a different type of choice — an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, child care or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help increase food access for all people, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”
Meeting basic needs
Area schools that participate in the Ozarks Food Harvest weekend backpack program include Irving Elementary School in Joplin plus a few individual schools in the Carthage, Bronaugh, Monett, Mount Vernon and Southwest at Washburn districts.
At Irving, 36 students are served by the Ozarks Food Harvest weekend backpack program, counselor Michele Vorhees said. They are selected for participation based on their family's eligibility for free or reduced-rate lunches, plus other criteria as established by a survey on food insecurity, she said.
"It's been great over the years," she said of the program. "I really appreciate it because if kids are not getting those basic needs met of shelter and food, then we can't help them with their higher needs, like their education and helping them reach their potential."
Remaining food-insecure pupils at Irving and across the Joplin School District who need help with weekend meals are served by a similar program offered by Bright Futures Joplin.
Since 1999, the Hungerthon has raised $2.6 million to provide approximately 1.8 million meals to children across Southwest Missouri.
Backpacks were matched during this year's fundraiser by individuals, businesses and foundations including A-1 Guarantee Roofing, Animal Health Center Hospital and Clinic, AECI, CoxHealth, Cronkhite Homes, Harter House, Heart of America Beverage Co., McDonald’s, Positronic Industries, Ross Construction, Ron and Janice Penney, Keith and Sandra Stover, SRC Community Relations Committee and Yahweh’s Place at Cedarville. Several local businesses, including Air Services All Services, Hy-Vee and Wonders of Wildlife, also served as event sponsors.
“It’s always such an honor to work with Ozarks Food Harvest to help feed children facing hunger in our community,” said Clint “Girlie” Gerlek, vice president of programming for iHeartRadio and Hungerthon co-host, in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who made a donation and helped ensure that 723 children will have meals over the weekend for an entire school year.”
