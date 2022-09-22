Feeding America, a national network of food banks, declares every September to be Hunger Action Month. As a result, Ozarks Food Harvest, one of its food banks based in Springfield, hosts a four-day Hungerthon, raising pledges from people in Southwest Missouri to fight hunger.
The good news for this year? The Hungerthon raised a record amount. The better news? Some of that money will find its way to students in schools in Joplin, Carthage, Mount Vernon, Monett and more.
Learn more in a story online at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- Coverage of tonight's final budget meeting by the Joplin City Council.
- A preview of some fun events coming up on Saturday.
- A look at Friday night's big football match-ups.
Happy first day of fall, y'all. Have a good evening.
