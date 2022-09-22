Ozarks Food Harvest

Weekend backpacks are loaded with food items such as chicken salad, macaroni, mixed vegetables, corn, pears, mandarin oranges, fat-free white milk and chocolate milk, pretzels, hummus and oatmeal. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Feeding America, a national network of food banks, declares every September to be Hunger Action Month. As a result, Ozarks Food Harvest, one of its food banks based in Springfield, hosts a four-day Hungerthon, raising pledges from people in Southwest Missouri to fight hunger.

The good news for this year? The Hungerthon raised a record amount. The better news? Some of that money will find its way to students in schools in Joplin, Carthage, Mount Vernon, Monett and more.

Learn more in a story online at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.

Happy first day of fall, y'all. Have a good evening.

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.