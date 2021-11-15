ROCKY COMFORT, Mo. — There’s no cure for chronic wasting disease, and there’s no vaccine to prevent it in deer and other cervids and it’s spread by the animals doing what they’re programmed to do.
The only way to control the spread of the disease is to find the animals that have it and cull those herds. That’s why agents with the Missouri Department of Conservation were out in force on the opening weekend of firearms deer season in Missouri.
The department set up sampling sites in selected counties across the state where officials fear the disease might be spreading, and McDonald and Barry counties were added back to that list this year.
Education Center Manager Kevin Badgley and a crew of about six agents set up a sampling site at the Rocky Comfort school in eastern McDonald County over the weekend to test deer brought in by hunters in one of four CWD management zones set up in the state to monitor the disease.
It was one of dozens of testing sites in eight Missouri counties along the Arkansas border from McDonald County in the southwest to Oregon County east-central Missouri.
“We weren’t here last year,” said Badgley, the team leader for the group at Rocky Comfort Elementary School.
“We’ve had several counties that were added this year,” Badgley said. “McDonald County is one of those that was added. We’ve got sampling locations here at Rocky Comfort School and in Anderson. Basically it’s just to monitor. We want to see if animals that have been infected have shown up here in this county.”
Other CWD management zones are Cedar, St. Clair, Polk, Hickory and some other counties in south-central Missouri; 10 counties around but not including St. Louis County; and nine counties in northeastern Missouri.
Fatal disease
CWD is fatal to all animals it infects and it kills slowly by destroying brain cells, Badgley said.
“The disease showed up in Colorado years ago, then it showed in some captive deer here in Missouri and in other states and basically has spread into the wild herd,” Badgley said. “So now, basically, we’re just trying to monitor that and keep it in check if it does show up here in different areas. It is basically spread through body fluid contact, nose-to-nose contact and that kind of thing. Typically, once one deer gets it in an area, anytime they have contact with other deer, it can definitely be spread. When they’re sniffing each other and licking each other, that’s when it spreads.”
Sampling consists of removing and testing the lymph nodes in a deer’s neck.
Hunters harvesting a deer in a county in a mandatory sampling zone on opening weekend were required to bring it to a sampling station.
At that point, the agents at the station determine if they’re going to sample the deer and then cut out the lymph nodes.
“Sampled are deer that are taken this opening day weekend that are either yearling or adult deer that are not going to have taxidermy work done to them,” Badgley said. “With taxidermy work, we don’t want to mess up the cape if they’re going to be doing that, and the disease doesn’t actually show up in younger deer or fawns. It usually takes at least 12 to 18 months to show up, so fawns haven't been alive long enough to show it.”
Badgley said there’s no evidence the disease is spread through the meat of the animal, so hunters can still keep and eat that meat. He said the department recommends hunters follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration when preparing the meat.
“Make sure it is completely cooked and handle it with gloves,” Badgley said. “We always have gloves and masks on when we’re handling samples. Anytime you’re handling the deer, cutting it up, you definitely want to make sure you take precautions.”
Hunter support
Badgley said hunters generally support the department’s efforts to control the disease. He said the disease has wiped out herds in states where officials didn’t take controlling it seriously.
Robert Briggs, of Centerton, Arkansas, brought a four-point buck into the station Saturday afternoon less than an hour after he shot it.
While at the station, an agent cut into the buck’s neck down to around the voice box and removed the jelly bean-sized lymph nodes, placed them in small plastic bags and put them on ice for transfer to a state lab.
Briggs shot the deer on 28 acres of land he owns in eastern McDonald County, south of the Rocky Comfort area.
He said a lot of deer were moving about Saturday.
“It was good. I saw a buck earlier, and I couldn’t get on it,” Briggs said. “A four-point come right by me earlier, then I went in and had a sandwich, then came back out and two more does came by me. Then this guy came by me about five minutes later, and I got a quick shot and took him about 1:20 this afternoon.”
Briggs said he appreciated the department’s efforts to control CWD.
“Yeah, it’s got to be a concern,” Briggs said. “I’m from Arkansas; it's there. I’m glad they’re doing something, anything to try to control the disease. I don't know what else they can do. It's a mystery, I think, how to control it. What can you do? What’s your other option, kill them all and start all over? I don’t think so.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.