The Missouri Route 66-to-eastbound I-44 ramp at Mile Marker 15.2 east of Joplin will remain closed for bridge deck repair through Friday. Closures will be maintained during the overnight hours, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Traffic impacts are expected to include the ramp closure where crews are working. The ramp will be open to traffic during daytime hours; otherwise, alternate routes are recommended.
Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the ramp closing. Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.
Details: 417-895-7600, modot.org/southwest.
