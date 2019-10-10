Visitors headed to Apple Butter Makin' Days in Mount Vernon on Friday through Sunday might want to use detours because of work zones set up on I-44, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
• MoDOT recommends that westbound motorists take the exit at Route 96 to Route 39 South.
• Those eastbound may take the exit at Route 97 to the Route H outer road to Mount Vernon.
The festival centers on the cooking of apple butter that begins before dawn on the courthouse lawn. It also features entertainment, about 400 crafts booths and contests such as husband calling and wiener dog races from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
There is a parade at 9 a.m. Saturday.
